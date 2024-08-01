Building The Future: SMAART Company's Leadership Drives Dynamic Growth In South Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ray DominguezFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SMAART Company proudly announces its continued expansion through the strategic acquisition of accounting and property management firms throughout South Florida.Following the successful acquisition of Ribot Business Solutions, Royal Management, and RMS Accounting into its daily operations, SMAART Company is now focused on refining the structure and procedures of its individual components. This includes strengthening interdepartmental communication and leveraging advanced technologies to further streamline operations.SMAART Company's consistent record of impeccable customer satisfaction has built a foundation of trust which allow us to expand and achieve new heights alongside our valued clients.The anticipated benefits of our expanded referral base, following the acquisitions, have surpassed our expectations. By cross-selling new products and services to our clients, we have significantly improved both productivity and profitability. This approach benefits everyone, as we fill gaps with much-needed services that our clients previously did not have access to, enhancing their overall experience and satisfaction.The continued increase in sales improves the Company's financial position and allows for additional resources to be allocated towards development, growth, and expansion.We are also proud to say that SMAART Company has also minimized its current financial obligations down to a minimum, having paid-off all its short-term debts, and maximizing interest savings in times dominated by high interest rates.The enhanced bottom line has been reinvested back into the Company, its operations, and its personnel. Some of these notable investments in our internal capabilities are evident by the recent additions to our management team:Jeremy S. Ahwee, CPA joins as Director of the HOA/Condo/Coop Accounting Division. With extensive experience in financial reporting, auditing, and financial management, Jeremy will lead a team of professionals dedicated to expanding the Company's property management portfolio.Jeremy S. Ahwee stated,“I'm excited to be joining a dynamic group of professionals dedicated to providing top-notch accounting services at Smaart Company. I believe in the future vision, and there's no doubt in my mind that we can be successful in our endeavors, applying new technologies and experiences. I pride myself on completeness and accuracy, and the dream is to efficiently and effectively combine those traits with our future vision and goals.”Lorri M. Hill, LCAM joins from Royale Management Services as Director of Property Management. Lorri's invaluable experience with community associations, real estate, and project management will enhance the level of service provided to homeowners and condominium associations.Lorri M. Hill commented,“I am excited about the fresh approach SMAART Company has taken with property management. It has allowed us to elevate our level of customer service even more than before. SMAART Company has forged a path forward for our future that will continue to translate to the excellence we are dedicated to providing our clients.”John D. Long, CPA joins as Director of Small and Mid-Size Business Accounting Operations, including payroll and compliance operations. John's impressive background in public accounting and business consulting, along with his leadership of a $27 million business, will contribute to the growth of SMAART Company's consulting, accounting, bookkeeping, and payroll services.John D. Long expressed,“I know SMAART Company is the right place for me to focus my efforts to help build the business and its clientele. We are constantly measuring and managing critical accounting details to ensure the accounting records for the businesses we manage are accurate and running financially proper.”Looking ahead, SMAART Company anticipates its next acquisition by the second quarter of 2025, with a forecasted range of $2 - $3 million. This expansion will extend the Company's presence into West Palm Beach.Smaart Company is a leading provider of accounting and property management services in South Florida. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the Company continues to grow and expand its offerings, providing unparalleled service to its clients.

