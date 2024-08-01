Data Facts Announces Promotion Of David Estel To Vice President Of HR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Long-term employee David Estel has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources.

- Johnna Leeds, Senior Vice President of Compliance at Data Facts

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of national and international background screening solutions, recently announced long-term employee David Estel has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources.

Estel has most recently served as Data Facts' Director of HR. During his 10 years with the company, he has displayed exceptional problem-solving and leadership skills. He has also cultivated a deep understanding of Data Facts' vision and culture, which has helped the company grow even in the face of HR challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnna Leeds, Data Facts' Senior VP of Compliance, comments.“David displays many of our core values, including the following: 'Actions Speak Louder Than Words. Do the Right Thing'. He strives to make decisions and lead by what is fair and suitable for everyone. He is helpful and has a willingness to collaborate. He has an open mind, which leads to innovative problem-solving. He is dedicated to exceeding expectations and ensuring that internal and external stakeholders receive exceptional service. A VP position was the obvious step."

Estel remarked on his promotion,“It has been my privilege to grow as the HR Leader for all the employees at Data Facts. While the past few years have been filled with new challenges in all our workplaces, being able to lead our teams to extraordinary success is something that I am very proud of.”

David graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia. He is FCRA certified and also serves as Treasurer for the SHRM-Memphis Executive Board.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. Working with Data Facts is an investment not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that's returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

Lisa May

Data Facts

+1 901-813-4381

