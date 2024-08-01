Lee Business School At UNLV, Cox And Southwest Gas Present The Small Business Leadership Academy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Small business owners are invited to enroll in an eight-week program designed to help participants develop practical skills needed to stay competitive and grow through the Small Business Leadership Academy (SBLA) - a UNLV Lee Business School partnership with Cox Communications and Southwest Gas.Program participants can expect to learn strategic methods that they can immediately put into action. Sessions include lessons on team and cash management; negotiation; process and strategy mapping and metrics; and connecting with customers and suppliers via social media.“Small businesses are the heart of Las Vegas – boosting the economy, creating jobs, and positively impacting the community,” said Janet Runge, coordinator of UNLV's SBLA initiative and the Lee Business School's entrepreneurial programs.“This program provides a unique opportunity for a diverse group of local entrepreneurs to grow and sustain their business, which in turn benefits everyone in our community.”The Fall SBLA program is limited to 25 students and kicks off with orientation on Aug. 28, 2024. Course sessions will be held on Wednesday evenings from 5-9 p.m. from Sept. 4 through Oct. 23, 2024.The program costs $2,000 per person, and participants will receive three Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Visit NevadaSBLA or call 702-933-2605 for information, to enroll, or learn more about scholarship criteria. The application deadline is Aug. 11.About Cox CommunicationsCox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber broadband networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit .About Southwest GasSouthwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit swgas/sustainability.About UNLVUNLV is a doctoral degree-granting institution of more than 31,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff that has earned the nation's highest recognition for both research and community engagement from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. UNLV offers a broad range of respected academic programs and is committed to recruiting and retaining top students and faculty, educating the region's diverse population and workforce, driving economic activity, and delivering high-quality healthcare to Southern Nevadans. Learn more at unlv.###

