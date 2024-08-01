KLX Energy Services Announces 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE ) announced today that it will report its 2024 second quarter financial results prior to the Company's live conference call, which can be accessed via dial-in or webcast, on Thursday, August 8,
2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).
|
What:
|
KLX Energy Services 2024 Second Quarter earnings Conference Call
|
When:
|
Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time
|
How:
|
Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the
|
|
KLX call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
|
|
Live Webcast – By logging onto the webcast at the address below
|
Where:
|
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 22, 2024 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13747369#.
Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at
for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .
About KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.
KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 50 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at .
Contacts:
KLX Energy Services
Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO
(832) 930-8066
[email protected]
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]
SOURCE KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.
MENAFN01082024003732001241ID1108508329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.