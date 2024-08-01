Siriuspoint Announces Dividend On Series B Preference Shares
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), an international specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced that the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of SiriusPoint Ltd. approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B, $0.10 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference per share payable on August 30, 2024 to Series B shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Stable) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 (Stable) from Moody's. For more information please visit
