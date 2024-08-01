Gatos Silver Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call And Webcast
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the“Company”) will release its second quarter of 2024 financial and operating results after North American markets close on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast:
Direct Event Registration LINK (for Analysts only):
An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at: within 24 hours.
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture (the“LGJV”), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV consists of approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.
Investors and Media Contact
André van Niekerk
Chief Financial Officer
...
+1 604 424 0984
