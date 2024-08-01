Upcoming 2024 ESG GRIT Awards Hosted By Corpstage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ESG GRIT Awards is a global event dedicated to expanding sustainability efforts. We honor companies that are making progress toward a sustainable world.

- Dr. Nisha Kohli, Founder and CEO of CORPSTAGEBANGKOK, THAILAND , August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ESG GRIT Awards 2024 invites nominations for individuals and organizations excelling in sustainability, ESG practices , and innovation. This prestigious event, which stands for Growth, Resilience, Intention, and Transformation, scheduled to take place on October 28th and 29th, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, recognizes achievements across environmental excellence, social impact, and climate innovation.This annual event aims to recognize outstanding contributions and leadership in the realm of sustainability, celebrating those who have made significant strides in promoting environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and innovative climate solutions. The awards underscore the importance of integrating ESG principles into core business strategies to foster a sustainable future.The two-day event will feature panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, and the announcement of award winners. Companies of all sizes are invited to participate, with multiple award categories such as the ESG Excellence Award and Circular Economy Leadership, celebrating diverse achievements in sustainability. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with speakers and ask questions. Speaker nominations for the 2024 GRIT Awards are currently open.Nominations are open to companies, organizations, and individuals demonstrating significant contributions to sustainability and ESG practices. To nominate a candidate or for more information on attending the conference, please visit /. Award nominations are due by September 15, 2024.About CorpStage : CorpStage offers expert ESG consulting & comprehensive sustainability solutions to help businesses achieve their environmental, social, & governance goals. CorpStage is dedicated to promoting sustainability and responsible business practices and aims to inspire and support organizations in their journey towards a more sustainable and equitable world.

