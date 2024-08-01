WK Kellogg Co Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.16 per share on the common stock of WK Kellogg Co, payable on September 13, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 29, 2024. The ex-dividend date is August 29, 2024.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding HappinessTM

– we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit .



SOURCE WK Kellogg Co