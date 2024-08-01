US LBM ACQUIRES SOUTH FLORIDA BUILDING PRODUCTS DISTRIBUTOR

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US

LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired L.D. Mullins Lumber Company, a building products distributor serving builders and remodelers in South Florida.

Founded in 1946, Mullins Lumber is located in Riviera Beach and will operate as part of US LBM's Raymond Building Supply. With this acquisition, US LBM now operates 18 locations in Florida. Scott and Lev Mullins, who have led the organization since 2005, will continue running day-to-day operations.

"The entire Mullins Lumber team is looking forward to the great opportunities our partnership with US LBM will generate for our associates, customers and the community," said Scott Mullins.

"South Florida continues to be a growth market for new construction, and the addition of Mullins Lumber and their great team allows us to augment and expand our operations and support for builders in the area," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

The JIAN Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mullins Lumber Company.

