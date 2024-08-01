Hub Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results



Diluted per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the quarter

Second quarter revenue of $1.0 billion

Quarterly operating income of $40 million or 4.0% of revenue

Executing on Capital Allocation Plan by returning $48 million to shareholders year-to-date through dividend payments of $15 million and stock repurchases of $33 million

Strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $220 million and net debt/EBITDA of 0.3x (non-GAAP) as of June 30, 2024 Awarded Domestic Partner of the Year by Target®

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced second quarter 2024 net income of $29 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.47. Net income for second quarter 2023 was $47 million or $0.72 per diluted share.

“I am pleased with the team's performance in the second quarter with Intermodal volume growth of 8% and the strong contribution from Final Mile, resulting in $1.0 billion of revenue. Although market conditions remain challenging, Hub Group benefitted from our disciplined market approach, recent diversification efforts, and strong balance sheet. We continue to enhance earnings stability and growth over the long term by focusing on yield management, our capital structure, and providing excellent service to our customers,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group's President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $986 million, down 5.2% from the $1,040 million reported in second quarter of 2023. Revenue was impacted by the freight market, lower revenue per load including fuel and accessorial revenue in Intermodal and Brokerage, partially offset by higher volumes in Intermodal and contributions from the Final Mile acquisition.

Purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $727 million were $36 million lower than prior year. Salaries and benefits of $142 million were comparable to prior year as we continue to manage headcount. Total legacy headcount, which excludes acquisition employees, drivers and warehouse employees, declined by 7%. Depreciation and amortization increased $2.4 million, or 40 basis points, due to the Final Mile acquisition. Insurance and claims increased by 20 basis points due to higher claim costs. General and administrative expenses increased 20 basis points as compared to prior year driven by costs associated with the Final Mile acquisition, partially offset by cost management efforts. Gain on sale was $0.4 million in the quarter.

Operating income for the second quarter was $40 million, or 4.0% of revenue, as compared to $62 million or 6.0% of revenue in the prior year. EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $89 million and net debt/EBITDA (non-GAAP) was 0.3x for the quarter.

Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $561 million in the second quarter, down from $615 million in the prior year. Higher Intermodal volume and Dedicated revenue partially offset lower revenue per load, accessorial revenue and fuel revenue. ITS operating income was $14 million, or 2.4% of revenue, down from $32 million in the prior year.

Second quarter Logistics Segment revenue of $459 million increased $6 million from prior year, as higher Final Mile revenue more than offset lower revenue in our Brokerage business. Second quarter operating income was $26 million, or 5.6% of revenue, a decline of $4 million from prior year as positive contribution from the acquisition only partially offset lower Brokerage margin.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $14 million as we continued to invest in our tractor fleet, technology, and expansion of our multipurpose warehouse footprint. As of June 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $220 million. Year-to-date the company returned $48 million to shareholders through dividend payments of $15 million and stock repurchases of $33 million.

2024 Outlook

We expect our 2024 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.75 to $2.05. We estimate revenue of approximately $4.0 to $4.3 billion for the full year. We continue to project an effective tax rate of approximately 24% and capital expenditures in the range of $45 million to $65 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. This non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group's business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the“Risk Factors” section in Hub Group's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with over $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of“The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

