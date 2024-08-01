Fox Factory Holding Corp. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights



for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $348.5 million, a sequential increase of 4.5%, and consistent with expectations

Bike revenues grew 52% sequentially

Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.13, and adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.38 and consistent with expectations

Net income margin increased 260 basis points sequentially and adjusted EBITDA margin improved sequentially to 12.7% from 12.1% due to the strength of aftermarket sales

Improved capital structure and liquidity by drawing on our $200.0 million Delayed Draw Term Loan and paying down our revolver

Updates full year 2024 guidance

CFO Dennis Schemm to become President of AAG while retaining existing CFO responsibilities as Thomas Fletcher leaves the company. Chief Accounting Officer Brendan Enick to assume Treasurer responsibilities in support of the AAG leadership transition

Management Commentary

“Second quarter results were consistent with our expectations, demonstrating continued sequential improvement in net sales and profitability in light of challenging conditions,” commented Mike Dennison, FOX's Chief Executive Officer.“Although our broader industries we address remain pressured by the challenging macro environment, we see encouraging signals of stabilization within areas of our business that have been facing disproportionate impacts resulting from industry oversupply of inventories.”

Mr. Dennison continued,“As we look towards the second half of fiscal 2024, we are adjusting our expectations in light of ongoing industry challenges and macroeconomic headwinds. While we still anticipate sequential improvement from second to third quarter, the pace of acceleration is likely to be more moderate than initially projected. It is our commitment to innovation and our product roadmap that gives us confidence in our prospects for growth while most of our peers experience declining sales growth in this environment. In this dynamic environment, we are intensifying our focus on managing the controllable aspects of our business, implementing stringent cost management measures, and engaging in prudent resource allocation. These efforts are designed to navigate current market conditions while ensuring we remain strategically positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities as the market environment improves.”

Mr. Dennison concluded,“We wish Tom well as he transitions out of Fox, and we want to recognize his leadership in helping lead our Aftermarket Applications Group (AAG) segment through a series of strategic acquisitions that have positioned FOX as a leader in the aftermarket channel. I am looking forward to Dennis' contributions as AAG's new leader, as his past operating experience and fresh perspectives on FOX's operations have been invaluable to our leadership team since joining FOX approximately a year ago. To further support this transition, Brendan Enick, our Chief Accounting Officer, will be taking over the role of Treasurer, where he will continue to work closely with Dennis and the finance organization to drive our capital allocation strategy and optimize our balance sheet and cash flows.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $348.5 million, a decrease of 13.0%, as compared to net sales of $400.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease reflects a $48.5 million or 31.2% decrease in Aftermarket Applications Group (“AAG”) net sales and a $22.4 million or 16.0% decrease in Powered Vehicles Group (“PVG”), partially offset by a $18.7 million or 17.8% increase in Specialty Sports Group (“SSG”) net sales. The decrease in AAG net sales from $155.6 million to $107.1 million is driven by lower upfitting sales due to product mix and higher interest rates impacting dealers and consumers. The decrease in PVG net sales from $140.2 million to $117.8 million is primarily due to lower industry demand in Power Sports because of higher interest rates. The increase in SSG net sales from $104.9 million to $123.6 million is primarily related to the inclusion of $41.6 million in net sales from Marucci, which we acquired in November 2023, partially offset by a reduction in bike sales of $22.9 million because of the ongoing channel inventory recalibration and, to a lesser extent, lower end consumer demand. Sequentially, bike revenues grew by 52.0%.

Gross margin was 31.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, a 110 basis point decrease from gross margin of 32.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by shifts in our product line mix and reduced operating leverage on lower volume, partially offset by increased efficiencies at our North American facilities. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes the effects of organizational restructuring expenses, decreased 250 basis points to 31.9% from the same prior fiscal year period.

Total operating expenses were $92.4 million, or 26.5% of net sales, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $79.2 million, or 19.8% of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating expenses increased by $13.2 million primarily due to the inclusion of Marucci operating expenses of $19.4 million, and to a lesser extent, our Custom Wheel House acquisition, which were partially offset by strong cost management actions. Adjusted operating expenses were $78.4 million, or 22.5% of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $71.0 million, or 17.7% of net sales, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The Company reflected a tax benefit of $0.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a tax expense of $8.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in the Company's income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in pre-tax income.

Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.4 million, compared to net income of $39.7 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.13, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.94 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $15.9 million, or $0.38 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $51.4 million, or $1.21 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $44.1 million, compared to $79.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 12.7%, compared to 19.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

First Six Months Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for the six months ended June 28, 2024, were $682.0 million, a decrease of 14.8% compared to the first six months in fiscal 2023. This decrease reflects a $85.4 million or 29.0% decrease in AAG net sales and a $46.5 million or 16.5% decrease in PVG net sales, partially offset by a $13.3 million or 5.9% increase in SSG net sales. The decrease in AAG net sales from $294.4 million to $209.0 million is driven by lower upfitting sales due to product mix and higher interest rates impacting dealers and consumers. The decrease in PVG net sales from $282.4 million to $235.9 million is primarily due to lower industry demand in Power Sports because of higher interest rates. The increase in SSG sales from $223.8 million to $237.1 million is primarily related to the inclusion of $101.2 million in net sales from Marucci, partially offset by a reduction in bike sales of $87.9 million because of the ongoing channel inventory recalibration and, to a lesser extent, lower end consumer demand.

Gross margin was 31.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2024, a 170 basis point decrease, compared to gross margin of 33.1% in the first six months of fiscal 2023. The decrease in gross margin for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was primarily driven by a shift in our product line mix and operating leverage on lower volume. Adjusted gross margin, excluding the effects of the amortization of an acquired inventory valuation markup and organizational restructuring expenses, was 32.1% in the first six months of fiscal 2024, a 220 basis point decrease, compared to 34.3% in the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Total operating expenses were $186.7 million, or 27.4% of net sales, for the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to $157.9 million, or 19.7% of net sales in the first six months of fiscal 2023. Operating expenses increased by $28.8 million primarily due to the inclusion of Marucci operating expenses of $40.2 million, partially offset by cost controls. Adjusted operating expenses were $158.7 million, or 23.3% of net sales in the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to $141.3 million, or 17.7% of net sales, in the first six months of the prior fiscal year.

Net income in the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $1.9 million, compared to $81.5 million in the first six months of the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $0.05, compared to $1.92 in the same period of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income in the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $27.8 million, or $0.67 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to $102.4 million, or $2.41 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $84.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to $158.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin decrease to 12.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to 19.8% in the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of June 28, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $82.2 million, compared to $83.6 million as of December 29, 2023. Inventory was $380.4 million as of June 28, 2024, compared to $371.8 million as of December 29, 2023. As of June 28, 2024, accounts receivable and accounts payable were $157.9 million and $144.0 million, respectively, compared to $171.1 million and $104.2 million, respectively, as of December 29, 2023. Prepaids and other current assets were $171.1 million as of June 28, 2024, compared to $141.5 million as of December 29, 2023. Inventory increased by $8.6 million driven by driven by planned inventory builds to ensure sufficient inventory to meet anticipated demand, partially offset by our strong execution of continuous improvement efforts to optimize inventory levels across the organization, particularly within PVG. The change in accounts receivable reflects the timing of customer collections. The change in accounts payable reflects the timing of vendor payments. The increase in prepaids and other current assets is primarily due to carrying new model year chassis to meet current year production needs for the upfitting product lines and, to a lesser degree, slowing sales of older model years. Total debt was $758.1 million as of June 28, 2024, compared to $743.5 million as of December 29, 2023. During the first six months of fiscal 2024, the Company drew $200 million on its delayed draw term loan and used those proceeds to pay down its revolver balance, resulting in net increase in debt of $14.6 million. The Company recently secured an improved covenant profile on its capital structure to provide more flexibility given the uncertain macro environment.

AAG Segment Leadership Transition

The Company announced that Dennis Schemm, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed President of AAG, effective August 1, 2024. Mr. Schemm will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. This transition follows the planned departure of Thomas (Tom) Fletcher, who has served as President of AAG since May 2021.

As President of AAG, Mr. Schemm will take on additional responsibilities including oversight of the Segment's manufacturing operations, commercial activities, and research and development efforts, while retaining his existing leadership of the finance organization. He will continue to report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Mike Dennison.

To further support the transition, Brendan Enick, Chief Accounting Officer, has taken on the additional role of Treasurer, previously held by Mr. Schemm, effective August 1. His additional responsibilities will include working with Mr. Schemm and the finance organization to lead the Company's cash flow management and provide oversight of the balance sheet and capital allocation priorities while working to mitigate financial risk.

Third Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company expects net sales in the range of $355 million to $385 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.35 to $0.50.

For the fiscal year 2024, the Company now expects net sales in the range of $1.407 billion to $1.477 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.40 to $1.72, and a full year effective tax rate in the range of 15% to 18%.

The Company's expectation to achieve sequential growth in the second half of the year is underpinned by: Bike stabilizing and launch of new products into the entry-premium Bike market, Marucci's launch of CATX2 and growth from its diversified portfolio, improving chassis mix and availability in AAG and new product launches in the Aftermarket space. However, the impact of these positive factors has been tempered by ongoing industry challenges and macroeconomic headwinds.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share exclude the following items net of applicable tax: amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs. A quantitative reconciliation of adjusted earnings per diluted share for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2024 is not available without unreasonable efforts because management cannot predict, with sufficient certainty, all of the elements necessary to provide such a reconciliation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), FOX is including in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of“adjusted gross profit,”“adjusted gross margin,”“adjusted operating expense,”“adjusted operating margin”,“adjusted net income,”“adjusted earnings per diluted share,”“adjusted EBITDA,” and“adjusted EBITDA margin,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. FOX defines adjusted gross profit as gross profit adjusted for the amortization of acquired inventory valuation markups. Adjusted gross margin is defined as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales. FOX defines adjusted operating expense as operating expense adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and certain strategic transformation costs. FOX defines adjusted operating margin as adjusted operating expense divided by net sales. FOX defines adjusted net income as net income adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs, all net of applicable tax. These adjustments are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during the period. FOX defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for interest expense, net other expense, income taxes or tax benefits, amortization of purchased intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation, litigation and settlement related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses and strategic transformation costs that are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

FOX includes these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they allow investors to better understand and evaluate the Company's core operating performance and trends. In particular, the exclusion of certain items in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expense, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA (and accordingly, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA margin) can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin differently than FOX does. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables included at the end of this press release.



