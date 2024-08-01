Altair Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Altair Exceeds Revenue Expectations for the Second Quarter TROY, Mich., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today released its results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

“Altair maintained its strong trajectory during the second quarter, with software revenue and total revenue above the high end of guidance,” said James R. Scapa, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Altair.“Our Q2 results underscore the robustness of our software product lineup, which continues to empower customers with industry-leading computational intelligence.” “We are pleased with our execution in the second quarter and first half of the year,” said Matt Brown, chief financial officer, Altair.“Our quarterly revenues exceeded expectations as we continued to deliver software revenue growth, which gives us confidence in our path to meet our financial targets for the year.” Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Software revenue was $135.4 million compared to $125.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.1% in reported currency and 10.6% in constant currency

Total revenue was $148.8 million compared to $141.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.4% in reported currency and 7.8% in constant currency

Net loss was $(5.1) million compared to a net loss of $(22.3) million for the second quarter of 2023. Net loss per share, diluted was $(0.06) based on 83.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to net loss per share, diluted of $(0.28) for the second quarter of 2023, based on 80.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net loss margin was -3.5% compared to net loss margin of -15.8% for the second quarter of 2023

Non-GAAP net income was $14.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.1%. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted was $0.16 based on 91.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $0.15 for the second quarter of 2023, based on 88.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million compared to $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.7% compared to 12.1% for the second quarter of 2023

Cash provided by operating activities was $28.6 million, compared to $30.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 Free cash flow was $26.3 million, compared to $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Business Outlook Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024:

(in millions, except %) Third Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 Software Revenue $ 130 to $ 133 $ 590 to $ 600 Growth Rate 9.2 % 11.7 % 7.3 % 9.1 % Growth Rate - Constant Currency 11.1 % 13.7 % 8.9 % 10.8 % Total Revenue $ 145 $ 148 $ 648 $ 658 Growth Rate 8.2 % 10.4 % 5.8 % 7.4 % Growth Rate - Constant Currency 10.0 % 12.3 % 7.5 % 9.1 % Net (Loss) Income $ (14.0 ) $ (11.1 ) $ 22.6 $ 30.3 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 13.4 $ 15.7 $ 108.4 $ 114.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16 $ 19 $ 136 $ 144 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 133 $ 141 Free Cash Flow $ 122 $ 130

The following table provides a reconciliation of Full Year 2024 guidance to the last guidance provided in May

(Unaudited) Full Year 2024 (in millions) Midpoint of

Guidance in

May Increase/

(Decrease) Currency Fluctuations

from Prior Guidance Midpoint of

Guidance in August Software Revenue $ 595.0 $ 3.0 $ (3.0 ) $ 595.0 Total Revenue $ 657.0 $ - $ (4.0 ) $ 653.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 142.0 $ - $ (2.0 ) $ 140.0

Conference Call Information

What: Altair's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, August 1, 2024 Time: 5 p.m. ET Webcast: (live & replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Billings, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Expense.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes the diluted weighted average shares outstanding per GAAP regardless of whether the Company is in a loss position.

Billings consists of total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP operating expense represents operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024, our statements regarding our expectations for 2024, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“believe,”“hope,”“target,”“project,”“goals,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“may,”“will,”“might,”“could,”“intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair's control. Altair's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Relations

Altair

Jennifer Ristic

216-849-3109

...

Investor Relations

Altair

Stephen Palmtag

669-328-9111

...

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 507,008 $ 467,459 Accounts receivable, net 126,560 190,461 Income tax receivable 17,682 16,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,582 26,053 Total current assets 679,832 700,623 Property and equipment, net 38,463 39,803 Operating lease right of use assets 31,816 30,759 Goodwill 459,070 458,125 Other intangible assets, net 77,537 83,550 Deferred tax assets 9,120 9,955 Other long-term assets 40,119 40,678 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,335,957 $ 1,363,493 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 4,002 $ 8,995 Accrued compensation and benefits 39,819 45,081 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,057 8,825 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 41,508 48,398 Deferred revenue 123,439 131,356 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net - 81,455 Total current liabilities 216,825 324,110 Convertible senior notes, net 226,518 225,929 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,568 22,625 Deferred revenue, non-current 28,745 32,347 Other long-term liabilities 47,995 47,151 TOTAL LIABILITIES 544,651 652,162 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 59,198

and 55,240 shares as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 5 5 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 25,471

and 26,814 shares as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 939,691 864,135 Accumulated deficit (119,103 ) (130,503 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,290 ) (22,309 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 791,306 711,331 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,335,957 $ 1,363,493





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue License $ 92,699 $ 87,738 $ 210,406 $ 200,147 Maintenance and other services 42,724 37,583 83,446 74,817 Total software 135,423 125,321 293,852 274,964 Engineering services and other 13,372 15,840 27,855 32,231 Total revenue 148,795 141,161 321,707 307,195 Cost of revenue License 3,152 3,981 7,642 8,805 Maintenance and other services 16,199 13,639 30,365 28,065 Total software * 19,351 17,620 38,007 36,870 Engineering services and other 11,165 13,177 23,402 26,662 Total cost of revenue 30,516 30,797 61,409 63,532 Gross profit 118,279 110,364 260,298 243,663 Operating expenses: Research and development * 55,570 55,277 107,903 108,528 Sales and marketing * 46,475 44,982 90,909 88,474 General and administrative * 19,294 18,622 37,055 36,573 Amortization of intangible assets 7,629 7,625 15,067 15,439 Other operating (income) expense, net (786 ) 127 (1,668 ) 5,732 Total operating expenses 128,182 126,633 249,266 254,746 Operating (loss) income (9,903 ) (16,269 ) 11,032 (11,083 ) Interest expense 1,604 1,528 3,180 3,054 Other income, net (5,750 ) (4,195 ) (9,707 ) (7,808 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (5,757 ) (13,602 ) 17,559 (6,329 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (610 ) 8,678 6,159 17,910 Net (loss) income $ (5,147 ) $ (22,280 ) $ 11,400 $ (24,239 ) (Loss) earnings per share, basic (Loss) earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.30 ) Weighted average shares 83,607 79,986 83,097 80,088 (Loss) earnings per share, diluted (Loss) earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.30 ) Weighted average shares 83,607 79,986 87,397 80,088

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue – software $ 2,097 $ 2,572 $ 4,099 $ 5,324 Research and development 6,618 9,943 12,978 18,686 Sales and marketing 4,979 7,581 9,499 15,172 General and administrative 3,661 3,640 6,778 6,715 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 17,355 $ 23,736 $ 33,354 $ 45,897





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 11,400 $ (24,239 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,557 19,488 Stock-based compensation expense 33,354 45,897 Deferred income taxes (367 ) 2,015 Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration 189 7,987 Other, net 1,166 1,335 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 61,360 45,077 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,647 ) (3,166 ) Other long-term assets 164 (2,516 ) Accounts payable (4,382 ) (5,529 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (4,071 ) (6,591 ) Other accrued expenses and current liabilities (2,834 ) 4,857 Deferred revenue (9,882 ) 4,614 Net cash provided by operating activities 102,007 89,229 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (13,680 ) (721 ) Capital expenditures (5,004 ) (6,184 ) Other investing activities, net (398 ) (1,452 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,082 ) (8,357 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Settlement of convertible senior notes (81,729 ) - Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 37,227 23,507 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 4,363 3,797 Payments for repurchase and retirement of common stock - (6,255 ) Other financing activities - (48 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (40,139 ) 21,001 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,295 ) (44 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 39,491 101,829 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 467,576 316,958 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 507,067 $ 418,787

Change in Presentation of Revenue and Cost of Revenue



Effective in the first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the presentation of revenue and cost of revenue in its Consolidated Statements of Operations to combine the financial statement line items (“FSLIs”) labeled“Software related services”,“Client engineering services” and“Other” into one FSLI labeled“Engineering services and other”. The change in presentation has been applied retrospectively and does not affect the software revenue, total revenue, software cost of revenue or total cost of revenue amounts previously reported or have any effect on segment reporting.

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (5,147 ) $ (22,280 ) $ 11,400 $ (24,239 ) Stock-based compensation expense 17,355 23,736 33,354 45,897 Amortization of intangible assets 7,629 7,625 15,067 15,439 Non-cash interest expense 422 465 894 930 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (1) (5,548 ) 4,033 (10,843 ) 2,100 Special adjustments and other (2) 104 (361 ) 1,134 4,870 Non-GAAP net income $ 14,815 $ 13,218 $ 51,006 $ 44,997 Net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.30 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 83,607 79,986 87,397 80,088 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding 90,994 88,383 90,606 88,735





(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25%. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 26%. (2) The three months ended June 30, 2024, includes $0.1 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The three months ended June 30, 2023, includes a $1.0 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $1.3 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The six months ended June 30, 2024, includes $0.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, and a $0.2 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The six months ended June 30, 2023, includes an $8.0 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $3.1 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (5,147 ) $ (22,280 ) $ 11,400 $ (24,239 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (610 ) 8,678 6,159 17,910 Stock-based compensation expense 17,355 23,736 33,354 45,897 Interest expense 1,604 1,528 3,180 3,054 Depreciation and amortization 9,938 9,738 19,557 19,488 Special adjustments, interest income and other (1) (5,792 ) (4,344 ) (10,484 ) (1,999 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,348 $ 17,056 $ 63,166 $ 60,111





(1) The three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily includes $5.9 million of interest income. The three months ended June 30, 2023, includes $4.0 million of interest income, $1.3 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans, and a $1.0 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The six months ended June 30, 2024, includes $11.6 million of interest income, $0.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, and a $0.2 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The six months ended June 30, 2023, includes an $8.0 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, $6.9 million of interest income, and $3.1 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,557 $ 30,030 $ 102,007 $ 89,229 Capital expenditures (2,238 ) (4,457 ) (5,004 ) (6,184 ) Free cash flow $ 26,319 $ 25,573 $ 97,003 $ 83,045

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and a comparison of Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue) to gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of total revenue), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 118,279 $ 110,364 $ 260,298 $ 243,663 Stock-based compensation expense 2,097 2,572 4,099 5,324 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 120,376 $ 112,936 $ 264,397 $ 248,987 Gross profit margin 79.5 % 78.2 % 80.9 % 79.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80.9 % 80.0 % 82.2 % 81.1 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating expense to Total operating expense, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total operating expense $ 128,182 $ 126,633 $ 249,266 $ 254,746 Stock-based compensation expense (15,258 ) (21,164 ) (29,255 ) (40,573 ) Amortization (7,629 ) (7,625 ) (15,067 ) (15,439 ) Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration (44 ) (981 ) (189 ) (7,987 ) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 105,251 $ 96,863 $ 204,755 $ 190,747

The following table provides a reconciliation of Billings to revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 148,795 $ 141,161 $ 321,707 $ 307,195 Ending deferred revenue 152,184 148,547 152,184 148,547 Beginning deferred revenue (144,939 ) (141,943 ) (163,703 ) (144,460 ) Deferred revenue acquired (1,572 ) - (1,572 ) - Billings $ 154,468 $ 147,765 $ 308,616 $ 311,282

The following table provides Software revenue, Total revenue, Billings and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Increase/

(Decrease) % (in thousands) As reported Currency changes As adjusted for constant currency As reported As reported As adjusted for constant currency Software revenue $ 135.4 $ 3.3 $ 138.7 $ 125.3 8.1 % 10.6 % Total revenue $ 148.8 $ 3.4 $ 152.2 $ 141.2 5.4 % 7.8 % Billings $ 154.5 $ 3.7 $ 158.2 $ 147.8 4.5 % 7.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 17.3 $ 2.2 $ 19.5 $ 17.1 1.7 % 14.1 % (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Increase/

(Decrease) % (in thousands) As reported Currency changes As adjusted for constant currency As reported As reported As adjusted for constant currency Software revenue $ 293.9 $ 4.7 $ 298.6 $ 275.0 6.9 % 8.6 % Total revenue $ 321.7 $ 4.9 $ 326.6 $ 307.2 4.7 % 6.3 % Billings $ 308.6 $ 4.5 $ 313.1 $ 311.3 -0.9 % 0.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 63.2 $ 3.4 $ 66.6 $ 60.1 5.1 % 10.8 %

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

September 30, 2024 Year Ending

December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net (loss) income $ (14,000 ) $ (11,100 ) $ 22,600 $ 30,300 Stock-based compensation expense 17,800 17,800 68,900 68,900 Amortization of intangible assets 8,400 8,400 31,500 31,500 Non-cash interest expense 300 300 1,500 1,500 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate(1) 900 300 (17,200 ) (18,900 ) Special adjustments and other(2) - - 1,100 1,100 Non-GAAP net income $ 13,400 $ 15,700 $ 108,400 $ 114,400





(1) The Company uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25%. (2) The year ending December 31, 2024, includes a $0.2 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $0.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

September 30, 2024 Year Ending

December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net (loss) income $ (14,000 ) $ (11,100 ) $ 22,600 $ 30,300 Income tax expense 5,400 5,500 19,000 19,300 Stock-based compensation expense 17,800 17,800 68,900 68,900 Interest (income) expense (3,900 ) (3,900 ) (16,200 ) (16,200 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,700 10,700 40,600 40,600 Special adjustments and other(1) - - 1,100 1,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,000 $ 19,000 $ 136,000 $ 144,000





(1) The year ending December 31, 2024, includes a $0.2 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $0.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Year Ending

December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 133,000 $ 141,000 Capital expenditures (11,000 ) (11,000 ) Free cash flow $ 122,000 $ 130,000