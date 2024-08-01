DMC Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Second quarter sales were $171.2 million, up 3% sequentially and down 9% vs. Q2 2023



Net income was $6.3 million, while net income attributable to DMC was $4.0 million

Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $5.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA* attributable to DMC was $19.4 million, up 16% sequentially and down 39% vs. Q2 2023 Total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $24.4 million, or 14.3% of sales

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024. “All three of our businesses delivered on key financial and operational objectives during the second quarter,” said Michael Kuta, president and CEO.“These accomplishments led to consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA that were above the high end of our guidance.” “We made significant progress at Arcadia, our architectural building products business,” Kuta added.“While construction spending across its key markets remains weak, Arcadia's sales of $69.7 million were better than anticipated, reflecting solid execution by the entire Arcadia organization. “Arcadia's sales results, combined with ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiencies and streamline its cost structure, helped fuel a significant rebound in margins. Second quarter gross margin of 33.2% was up 600-basis-points versus the first quarter and approached the 34.7% reported in last year's second quarter, when Arcadia delivered its strongest gross margin since its December 2021 acquisition by DMC. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.8% as compared with 9.5% in the first quarter, and 20.8% in the year-ago second quarter.” Second quarter sales at DynaEnergetics, DMC's energy products business, were $76.2 million, down 2% sequentially and down 10% versus last year's second quarter. The declines reflect softer demand in Dyna's core U.S. onshore market, where well completions fell 4% sequentially following a 7% sequential drop in the first quarter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 11.5% versus 13.5% in the first quarter and 23.0% in the year-ago second quarter. “We expect well completions will remain soft during the second half of 2024, and Dyna has adjusted its cost structure to align with anticipated activity levels,” Kuta said.“These adjustments, coupled with automation initiatives and product enhancements, are expected to drive improved EBITDA margins during the back half of the year. “NobelClad, our composite metals business, reported sales of $25.2 million, up 2% versus last year's second quarter, and down 6% sequentially. A favorable project mix led to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%, up from 21.9% in the first quarter and 21.8% in the year-ago second quarter. NobelClad's order backlog increased to $64 million from $52 million at the end of the first quarter, reflecting the impact of a record order from the petrochemical industry. NobelClad is pursuing additional large order opportunities and is reporting continued strong demand for its CylindraTM cryogenic transition joints. “I am encouraged by the accomplishments at each of our businesses during the second quarter,” Kuta continued.“Arcadia's execution is driving improved lead times and customer service, which is helping mitigate the impact of a weak market. Dyna remains the technology leader in the well perforating sector, and its operational excellence initiatives are expected to improve its profitability in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, NobelClad continues to extend its position as a leader in the global composite-metal manufacturing industry.” Kuta added,“Our focus remains on evaluating options to drive improved value for DMC's stockholders, and we look forward to providing an update on our efforts when appropriate.” Summary Second Quarter Results

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 171,179 $ 166,869 $ 188,664 3 % (9) % Gross profit percentage 27.1 % 25.4 % 32.8 % SG&A* $ 27,122 $ 28,203 $ 29,226 (4) % (7) % Net income $ 6,293 $ 2,319 $ 17,526 171 % (64) % Net income attributable to DMC $ 4,012 $ 2,563 $ 13,703 57 % (71) % Diluted net income per share attributable to DMC $ 0.24 $ 0.01 $ 0.70 2,300 % (66) % Adjusted net income attributable to DMC $ 5,675 $ 4,167 $ 14,131 36 % (60) % Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.21 $ 0.72 38 % (60) % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 19,420 $ 16,683 $ 31,776 16 % (39) % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 24,398 $ 19,045 $ 38,370 28 % (36) % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 14.3 % 11.4 % 20.3 %

*SG&A in the three months ended June 30, 2023 included $573 of CEO transition expenses



Arcadia

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 69,748 $ 61,925 $ 79,158 13 % (12) % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 7,467 $ 3,544 $ 9,892 111 % (25) % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 12,445 $ 5,906 $ 16,486 111 % (25) % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 17.8 % 9.5 % 20.8 %

Sequential adjusted EBITDA recovery driven by higher sales on fixed overhead and streamlining of cost structure



DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 76,210 $ 78,122 $ 84,754 (2) % (10) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,752 $ 10,539 $ 19,461 (17) % (55) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.5 % 13.5 % 23.0 %

Sales and margin declines reflect softer well-completion activity and continued pricing pressure in North America



NobelClad

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 25,221 $ 26,822 $ 24,752 (6) % 2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,722 $ 5,880 $ 5,407 (3) % 6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.7 % 21.9 % 21.8 %

Rolling 12-month bookings were $110.1 million versus $108.4 million at the end of the prior-year second quarter; and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.0.



Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

Measure Expected Range Sales DMC Consolidated $158M - $168M Arcadia $64M - $68M DynaEnergetics $70M - $74M NobelClad $24M - $26M Adjusted EBITDA Arcadia before NCI allocation $10M - $12M Arcadia after NCI allocation $6M - $7M DynaEnergetics $9M - $10M NobelClad $3M - $4M Corporate Unallocated ~ ($3M) Attributable to DMC $15M - $18M Full-Year 2024 Guidance on Select Items Depreciation and amortization $35M - $36M Interest expense $8M - $9M Annualized effective tax rate 30% - 32% Capital expenditures $16M - $20M



*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:



EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance (as further described in the tables below).

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.

Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing operating performance.

Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

Net debt: defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Free-cash flow: defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less net acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.

Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding the Company's operating performance, including the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC's GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company's performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company's capital structure on its performance.

About DMC Global Inc.

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC's businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol“BOOM.” For more information, visit:

Safe Harbor Language

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including third quarter 2024 guidance on sales, adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, tax rate, and capital expenditures; our expectation regarding well completions in the second half of 2024 and that initiatives and product enhancements at DynaEnergetics will strengthen its EBITDA margins during the second half of 2024; and our expectation that we will provide details on our options for driving improved shareholder value at a future date. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; the timely completion of contracts; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics' product, technology, and margin enhancement initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; consolidation among DynaEnergetics' customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions, depressions, wars or other military actions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; the potential effects of activist stockholder actions and actions that we may take to discourage takeover attempts, as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

DMC GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (unaudited) Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 171,179 $ 166,869 $ 188,664 3 % (9) % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 124,766 124,517 126,774 - % (2) % Gross profit 46,413 42,352 61,890 10 % (25) % Gross profit percentage 27.1 % 25.4 % 32.8 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 15,623 15,980 17,526 (2) % (11) % Selling and distribution expenses 11,499 12,223 11,700 (6) % (2) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,307 5,292 5,667 - % (6) % Strategic review expenses 2,020 2,169 - (7) % 100 % Restructuring expenses 279 - - 100 % 100 % Total costs and expenses 34,728 35,664 34,893 (3) % - OPERATING INCOME 11,685 6,688 26,997 75 % (57) % OTHER EXPENSE: Other expense, net (284 ) (409 ) (439 ) (31) % (35) % Interest expense, net (2,316 ) (2,317 ) (2,432 ) - % (5) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,085 3,962 24,126 129 % (62) % INCOME TAX PROVISION 2,792 1,643 6,600 70 % (58) % NET INCOME 6,293 2,319 17,526 171 % (64) % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,281 (244 ) 3,823 1,035 % (40) % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 4,012 $ 2,563 $ 13,703 57 % (71) % NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.01 $ 0.70 2,300 % (66) % Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.01 $ 0.70 2,300 % (66) % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,659,908 19,610,644 19,497,871 - % 1 % Diluted 19,671,169 19,622,455 19,504,963 - % 1 %

Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Three months ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 4,012 $ 2,563 $ 13,703 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest 793 (2,307 ) 112 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 4,805 $ 256 $ 13,815





DMC GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (unaudited) Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 338,048 $ 373,005 (9) % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 249,283 258,904 (4) % Gross profit 88,765 114,101 (22) % Gross profit percentage 26.3 % 30.6 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 31,603 44,026 (28) % Selling and distribution expenses 23,722 24,524 (3) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 10,599 11,334 (6) % Strategic review expenses 4,189 - 100 % Restructuring expenses 279 - 100 % Total costs and expenses 70,392 79,884 (12) % OPERATING INCOME 18,373 34,217 (46) % OTHER EXPENSE: Other expense, net (693 ) (639 ) 8 % Interest expense, net (4,633 ) (4,813 ) (4) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 13,047 28,765 (55) % INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,435 9,100 (51) % NET INCOME 8,612 19,665 (56) % Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,037 5,053 (60) % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,575 $ 14,612 (55) % NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.69 (64) % Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.69 (64) % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,635,716 19,477,576 1 % Diluted 19,647,005 19,485,863 1 %

Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Six months ended Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 6,575 $ 14,612 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (1,514 ) (1,026 ) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 5,061 $ 13,586





DMC GLOBAL INC. SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in Thousands) (unaudited) Arcadia Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 69,748 $ 61,925 $ 79,158 13 % (12) % Gross profit 23,157 16,813 27,459 38 % (16) % Gross profit percentage 33.2 % 27.2 % 34.7 % % % COSTS AND EXPENSES: % % General and administrative expenses 7,765 7,656 8,206 1 % (5) % Selling and distribution expenses 4,116 4,468 4,021 (8) % 2 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,278 5,277 5,652 - % (7) % Restructuring expenses 279 - - 100 % 100 % Operating income (loss) 5,719 (588 ) 9,580 1,073 % (40) % Adjusted EBITDA 12,445 5,906 16,486 111 % (25) % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,978 ) (2,362 ) (6,594 ) 111 % (25) % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 7,467 $ 3,544 $ 9,892 111 % (25) %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Year-on-year Net sales $ 131,673 $ 159,496 (17) % Gross profit 39,970 49,553 (19) % Gross profit percentage 30.4 % 31.1 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 15,421 16,063 (4) % Selling and distribution expenses 8,584 9,473 (9) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 10,555 11,304 (7) % Restructuring expenses 279 - 100 % Operating income 5,131 12,713 (60) % Adjusted EBITDA 18,351 26,956 (32) % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (7,340 ) (10,782 ) (32) % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 11,011 $ 16,174 (32) %

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 76,210 $ 78,122 $ 84,754 (2) % (10) % Gross profit 15,133 16,971 26,552 (11) % (43) % Gross profit percentage 19.9 % 21.7 % 31.3 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 3,011 2,891 3,577 4 % (16) % Selling and distribution expenses 5,041 5,223 5,227 (3) % (4) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 29 15 15 93 % 93 % Operating income 7,052 8,842 17,733 (20) % (60) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,752 $ 10,539 $ 19,461 (17) % (55) %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Year-on-year Net sales $ 154,332 $ 166,722 (7) % Gross profit 32,104 50,989 (37) % Gross profit percentage 20.8 % 30.6 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 5,903 9,774 (40) % Selling and distribution expenses 10,263 10,284 - % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 44 30 47 % Operating income 15,894 30,901 (49) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,291 $ 34,416 (44) %

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 25,221 $ 26,822 $ 24,752 (6) % 2 % Gross profit 8,222 8,644 8,021 (5) % 3 % Gross profit percentage 32.6 % 32.2 % 32.4 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,023 1,074 949 (5) % 8 % Selling and distribution expenses 2,267 2,470 2,365 (8) % (4) % Operating income 4,932 5,100 4,707 (3) % 5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,722 $ 5,880 $ 5,407 (3) % 6 %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Year-on-year Net sales $ 52,043 $ 46,787 11 % Gross profit 16,866 13,804 22 % Gross profit percentage 32.4 % 29.5 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,096 1,872 12 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,738 4,604 3 % Operating income 10,032 7,328 37 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,602 $ 8,768 32 %





DMC GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands) Change Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-end (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,567 $ 31,040 (53) % Marketable securities - 12,619 (100) % Accounts receivable, net 118,247 106,205 11 % Inventories 174,791 166,712 5 % Prepaid expenses and other 13,270 10,236 30 % Total current assets 320,875 326,812 (2) % Property, plant and equipment, net 128,189 129,267 (1) % Goodwill 141,725 141,725 - Purchased intangible assets, net 184,658 195,260 (5) % Other long-term assets 94,038 91,431 3 % Total assets $ 869,485 $ 884,495 (2) % LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 62,594 $ 40,202 56 % Contract liabilities 16,401 21,621 (24) % Accrued income taxes 13,917 12,810 9 % Current portion of long-term debt 2,500 15,000 (83) % Other current liabilities 31,266 36,828 (15) % Total current liabilities 126,678 126,461 - % Long-term debt 81,612 100,851 (19) % Deferred tax liabilities 1,935 1,956 (1) % Other long-term liabilities 56,191 57,172 (2) % Redeemable noncontrolling interest 187,080 187,760 - % Stockholders' equity 415,989 410,295 1 % Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 869,485 $ 884,495 (2) %





DMC GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in Thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 6,293 $ 2,319 $ 17,526 $ 8,612 $ 19,665 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,431 3,419 3,434 6,850 6,834 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,307 5,292 5,667 10,599 11,334 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 217 190 133 407 271 Stock-based compensation 1,782 1,549 1,699 3,331 6,726 Deferred income taxes (746 ) (546 ) 482 (1,292 ) 660 Other 197 (985 ) (28 ) (788 ) (433 ) Change in working capital, net (14,138 ) 2,202 (17,434 ) (11,936 ) (26,513 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,343 13,440 11,479 15,783 18,544 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in marketable securities - - (2,414 ) - (2,414 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities - 3,000 - 3,000 - Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - 9,619 - 9,619 - Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,547 ) (2,968 ) (2,896 ) (5,515 ) (5,122 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 100 - - 100 - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,447 ) 9,651 (5,310 ) 7,204 (7,536 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on term loan (625 ) (117,500 ) (3,750 ) (118,125 ) (10,000 ) Borrowings on term loan - 50,000 - 50,000 - Borrowings on revolving loans 6,700 70,450 - 77,150 - Repayments on revolving loans (10,075 ) (30,450 ) - (40,525 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs - (2,735 ) - (2,735 ) - Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (1,547 ) (3,125 ) (3,711 ) (4,672 ) (6,311 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors 132 - 212 132 212 Treasury stock purchases (16 ) (936 ) (14 ) (952 ) (2,171 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,431 ) (34,296 ) (7,263 ) (39,727 ) (18,270 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (342 ) 609 171 267 842 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (5,877 ) (10,596 ) (923 ) (16,473 ) (6,420 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 20,444 31,040 19,647 31,040 25,144 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 14,567 $ 20,444 $ 18,724 $ 14,567 $ 18,724





DMC GLOBAL INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS (Amounts in Thousands) (unaudited) DMC Global EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net income 6,293 2,319 17,526 171 % (64) % Interest expense, net 2,316 2,317 2,432 - % (5) % Income tax provision 2,792 1,643 6,600 70 % (58) % Depreciation 3,431 3,419 3,434 - % - % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,307 5,292 5,667 - % (6) % EBITDA 20,139 14,990 35,659 34 % (44) % Stock-based compensation 1,676 1,477 1,699 13 % (1) % Strategic review expenses 2,020 2,169 - (7) % 100 % Restructuring expenses 279 - - 100 % 100 % CEO transition expenses - - 573 - % (100) % Other expense, net 284 409 439 (31) % (35) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,398 $ 19,045 $ 38,370 28 % (36) % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,978 ) (2,362 ) (6,594 ) 111 % (25) % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 19,420 $ 16,683 $ 31,776 16 % (39) %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Year-on-year Net income $ 8,612 $ 19,665 (56) % Interest expense, net 4,633 4,813 (4) % Income tax provision 4,435 9,100 (51) % Depreciation 6,850 6,834 - % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 10,599 11,334 (6) % EBITDA 35,129 51,746 (32) % Stock-based compensation 3,153 6,726 (53) % Strategic review expenses 4,189 - 100 % Restructuring expenses 279 - 100 % CEO transition expenses - 3,538 (100) % Other expense, net 693 639 8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,443 $ 62,649 (31) % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (7,340 ) (10,782 ) (32) % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 36,103 $ 51,867 (30) %





DMC GLOBAL INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS (Amounts in Thousands) (unaudited) Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share *Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest Three months ended June 30, 2024 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 4,012 $ 0.20 Strategic review expenses, net of tax 1,538 0.08 Restructuring expenses, net of tax 125 0.01 As adjusted $ 5,675 $ 0.29

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,671,169

Three months ended March 31, 2024 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 2,563 $ 0.13 Strategic review expenses, net of tax 1,604 0.08 As adjusted $ 4,167 $ 0.21

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,622,455

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 13,703 $ 0.70 CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax 428 0.02 As adjusted $ 14,131 $ 0.72

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,504,963

Six months ended June 30, 2024 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 6,575 $ 0.33 Strategic review expenses, net of tax 3,142 0.16 Restructuring expenses, net of tax 125 0.01 As adjusted $ 9,842 $ 0.50

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,647,005

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 14,612 $ 0.75 CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax 5,663 0.29 As adjusted $ 20,275 $ 1.04

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,485,863





DMC GLOBAL INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS (Amounts in Thousands) (unaudited) Segment Adjusted EBITDA Arcadia Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income (loss), as reported $ 5,719 $ (588 ) $ 9,580 1,073 % (40) % Adjustments: Depreciation 888 875 889 1 % - % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,278 5,277 5,652 - % (7) % Stock-based compensation 281 342 323 (18) % (13) % Restructuring expenses 279 - - 100 % 100 % CEO transition expenses - - 42 - % (100) % Adjusted EBITDA 12,445 5,906 16,486 111 % (25) % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,978 ) $ (2,362 ) $ (6,594 ) 111 % (25) % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 7,467 $ 3,544 $ 9,892 111 % (25) %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 5,131 $ 12,713 (60) % Adjustments: Depreciation 1,763 1,706 3 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 10,555 11,304 (7) % Stock-based compensation 623 902 (31) % Restructuring expenses 279 - 100 % CEO transition expenses - 331 (100) % Adjusted EBITDA 18,351 26,956 (32) % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (7,340 ) $ (10,782 ) (32) % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 11,011 $ 16,174 (32) %

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential

Year-on-year

Operating income, as reported $ 7,052 $ 8,842 $ 17,733 (20) % (60) % Adjustments: Depreciation 1,671 1,682 1,713 (1) % (2) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 29 15 15 93 % 93 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,752 $ 10,539 $ 19,461 (17) % (55) %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 15,894 $ 30,901 (49) % Adjustments: Depreciation 3,353 3,485 (4) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 44 30 47 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,291 $ 34,416 (44) %

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 4,932 $ 5,100 $ 4,707 (3) % 5 % Adjustments: Depreciation 790 780 700 1 13 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,722 $ 5,880 $ 5,407 (3) % 6 %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 10,032 $ 7,328 37 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1,570 1,440 9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,602 $ 8,768 32 %