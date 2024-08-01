Orthodontist In Allentown: Exeter Smiles Enhances Orthodontic Care With AI Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exeter Smiles integrates advanced AI to offer precise and efficient orthodontic care in Allentown.

- Dr. Joel Silman

ALLENTOWN, PA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exeter Smiles, a leading orthodontist in Allentown , is revolutionizing orthodontic with the integration of cutting-edge AI technology. This advancement allows for more precise and efficient braces treatment, enhancing patient outcomes and comfort.

"At Exeter Smiles, we are committed to adopting the latest technologies to improve our patients' experiences," says Dr. Joel Silman, dentist at Exeter Smiles. "Using AI to assist in bracket placements ensures our treatments are both highly accurate and efficient, making us a top orthodontist in Allentown."

Traditional braces at Exeter Smiles are available for an all-inclusive price of $3,995. This comprehensive package includes X-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs. Additionally, Invisalign is offered as a more discreet alternative for those seeking an aesthetic option.

For those in Allentown interested in advanced orthodontic care, Exeter Smiles offers a free consultation. Dr. Silman and his team will develop a personalized treatment plan tailored to each patient's unique needs.

Schedule your free consultation with the top orthodontist in Allentown by visiting .

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at .

