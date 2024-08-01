Rohit Faces Selection Dilemma As Rahul, Pant Eye India Keeper Role

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 8:02 PM

India are still buoyant after their T20 triumph but skipper Rohit Sharma said Thursday his men were keeping focused ahead of their next engagement with Sri Lanka.

Rohit and star batsman Virat Kohli both sat out this week's 3-0 series sweep by the tourists, both having announced their 20-over retirement after snagging India's first international trophy in more than a decade.

Both are back on tour for the first time since the Barbados final in June, for the first of three ODIs in Colombo on Friday.

"It was a great feeling," Rohit told reporters. "We have to move on. It is time to move on now as well and think of what lies ahead of us."

"We are not here to chill in Colombo. At the end of the day, the standard of Indian cricket is more important."

Rohit said he was agonising over the choice of wicketkeeping mainstay K.L. Rahul or Rishabh Pant, who returned to internationals for the World Cup after a horror car crash and a long injury absence.

"You know the ability of both players. They are match winners in their own way," he said.

"It is nice to have problems picking teams. That means we have quality."

Injuries have bedevilled Sri Lanka, with fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara both forced to withdraw ahead of the T20 series.

Left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana have also departed the squad with hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively, with uncapped Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga added as replacements.

Sri Lanka squandered opportunities during the T20 series as batting collapses hurt them in all three games.

The last match Tuesday saw them fall short, despite needing just nine runs in the final two overs with six wickets still in hand.

"India are a champion outfit. They are the world champions. It was a good learning experience," debutant ODI skipper Charith Asalanka told reporters.

"For the ODIs we have a different setup and hopefully we will put up a good show. We hope to do well against a strong side."