BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Glodi Glam Designs Calls for Intra-Modern Event Venue in the Bronx borough of New York.Glodi Glam Designs LLC, a leading event planning and design firm, is issuing a call for a cutting-edge, intra-modern event venue to cater to the growing demand for sophisticated celebrations in the Bronx borough of New York City.Gloria Colly-Sikanku, founder of Glodi Glam Designs LLC, expressed the urgent need for a versatile space that can accommodate a wide range of events, from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations.“The Bronx is experiencing a cultural renaissance, and it's time for our borough to have a world-class venue that reflects its vibrant spirit,” said Gloria Colly-Sikanku.The ideal venue should possess the following characteristics:Intra-modern aesthetics: A blend of industrial and modern design elements to create a unique and stylish ambiance.Flexibility: Adaptable spaces to accommodate various event formats, including weddings, corporate events, galas, and fashion shows.State-of-the-art amenities: Advanced technology, audio-visual equipment, and ample parking.Prime location: Easily accessible from different parts of the Bronx and and other boroughs in New York City..Glodi Glam Designs LLC believes that such a venue would not only elevate the borough's event scene but also contribute to economic growth and job creation. The firm is committed to partnering with the venue owner to curate unforgettable experiences for clients.“A world-class event venue in the Bronx would not only attract visitors from across the city but also shine a spotlight on the borough's incredible talent and potential. It would create new opportunities for local businesses, artists, and entrepreneurs, fostering a thriving and vibrant community.”Mrs. Gloria Colly-Sikanku is also a final year MS in Event Management student at the New York University, School of Professional Student, the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality.About Glodi Glam Designs LLC: Glodi Glam Designs LLC is an event planning and design firm specializing in creating extraordinary experiences for clients. With a focus on innovation and creativity, the company has established itself as a leader in the industry.Media Contact: Divine Selassie Sikanku (Public Relations and Media liaison) Glodi Glam Designs LLC ... [9294744816]Images of previous events planned by Glodi Glam Designs LLC.

