Christy Lacurelle Selected As President And Chief Executive Officer Of MIC, MSF, SVIA, And ROHVA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The independent boards of MIC, MSF, SVIA, and ROHVA selected Christy LaCurelle as President and Chief Executive Officer of all four powersports associations.

- Christy LaCurelleIRVINE, CA, US, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The independent boards of the Motorcycle Council, Motorcycle Safety Foundation , Specialty Vehicle Institute of America , and the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association voted to select Christy LaCurelle as President and Chief Executive Officer of all four powersports associations, representing stakeholders across the industry.“I have made it my life's work to help as many people as possible learn and love life on two, three, and four wheels, and being able to bring my marketing expertise and powersports passion to lead these associations is a privilege,” said LaCurelle.“I am looking forward to working with the teams to get more people riding and driving, to take training, and to always practice safe riding and driving habits whether they are on the road or the trail.”LaCurelle has a track record of building platforms and teams that create engaged riders and safety enthusiasts.“With Christy's twenty years of experience, spanning all aspects of powersports, and deep industry connections, she will be able to hit the ground running and lead the teams to continued success,” said Derek Brooks, Chair of the Motorcycle Industry Council.“Christy's work and long-standing commitment to motorcycle safety will serve riders, RiderCoaches, and the broader training community well,” said Croft Long, Chair of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation.“We are looking forward to her leading the MSF team in rider education expansion, recruiting more RiderCoaches, and growing the interest and demand for rider safety and education.”“Earlier this year, the boards assembled a search committee to identify a leader for all four associations. I would like to thank the internal teams for their patience through this search process. This comprehensive process enabled us to connect with many qualified candidates and ultimately find that Christy is the best person to lead the organizations and its talents to seize opportunities and work through challenges with success,” said Marc-Andre Deschenes, Chair of the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America.“I want to thank Scott Schloegel and Diana Sanchez for assuming the additional responsibility of leading these associations while we conducted this extensive search process. Despite already having enormous workloads, Scott and Diana graciously and deftly led the staff through this time of tremendous change while achieving some remarkable results,” said Ryan Stiver, Chair of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association.“Scott and Diana have ensured these associations will have a seamless transition for Christy to take us into the next chapter.”LaCurelle's first day at the Associations will be September 3. Schloegel and Sanchez will remain in their current roles through September 3.“I am looking forward to joining the team, learning about the work, and leading the team to greater results in the future,” said LaCurelle.MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY COUNCILMIC is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. Keep up with the industry association on X @followMIC, online at MIC, and through the weekly MIC RideReport.MOTORCYCLE SAFETY FOUNDATIONThe Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. visit MSF-USA or call (800) 446-9227. Follow @msf__usa to keep up with MSF on, Facebook, and Instagram.SPECIALTY VEHICLE INSTITUTE OF AMERICAThe Specialty Vehicle Institute of America is the not-for-profit national industry association promoting safe and responsible use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) through rider training, public awareness campaigns, and state legislation. For safety information or to enroll in the ATV RiderCourse nearest you, visit ATVSafety or call (800) 887-2887.RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLE ASSOCIATIONThe Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association is the not-for-profit national industry association promoting safe and responsible use of ROVs (also called side-by-sides or UTVs). For safety information or to enroll in the ROV Basic DriverCourse nearest you, visit ROHVA or call (866) 267-2751.

