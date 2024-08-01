Brinxtv Presents: 'Hit Like A Girl, Fight Like A Champion' Alycia Baumgardner Vs Delfine Persoon WBC Title Fight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Highlights first all-women's WBC card in the US, broadcast globally for free on Brinx and Fubo Sports, powered by Phenix real-time streaming

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brinx is excited to unveil a groundbreaking World Boxing Council (WBC) match that promises to captivate boxing fans worldwide. On September 27, 2024, the historic WBC Super Featherweight Championship bout, "Hit Like a Girl, Fight Like a Champion," featuring reigning champion Alycia Baumgardner defending her title against the #1 mandatory contender Delfine Persoon will take place on the Lux Stage at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, GA. This electrifying event will be the first-ever live boxing match set in an immersive world environment and will be broadcast globally on Brinx and Fubo Sports and powered by Phenix real time streaming.

Alycia Baumgardner, with a standout record of 15-1, is celebrated for her exceptional skill, fierce determination, and dynamic boxing style. She became the undisputed female super featherweight champion on February 4, 2023, after unifying the WBC, IBO, WBO, IBF, and The Ring titles. Baumgardner will defend her WBC title against the relentless and formidable Delfine Persoon.

“This fight is more than just a return to the ring for me, it's a statement,” said Baumgardner.“Headlining the first all-women's card is an honor, and I'm ready to show the world the strength, resilience and skill that women in boxing bring to the sport.”

Persoon, a seasoned fighter from Belgium, boasts a distinguished career, including winning the WBA interim super-featherweight title in November 2019. Known for her perseverance and elite athleticism, Persoon is set to challenge Baumgardner for the WBC Super Featherweight title, aiming to cement her legacy in the sport.

“It is an honor and privilege to be spearheading a movement that is long overdue,” said John Brenkus, CEO and Founder of Brinx.“Women in sports have been underpaid for far too long, and Alycia Baumgardner is leading the charge not only for female boxers but for women in all sports globally.”

Key Facts About the Event:

Record-Breaking Purse Bid: We've set a new milestone with the largest purse bid in WBC history for a female fight, amounting to $500,000, by Global Combat Collective.

All-Women's Card: This will be the first-ever all-women's card sanctioned by the WBC in the USA, showcasing the achievements and prowess of female athletes in boxing.

Innovative Venue: The Lux Stage at Trilith Studios provides a groundbreaking backdrop for this historic bout, setting a new standard in live sports entertainment with its immersive world setting.

Partnerships and Collaborations:

Global Combat Collective: Renowned for delivering top-tier live sporting events with exceptional production quality and elite athletic performances.

Baumgardner Promotions: Announcing Alycia's new promotions company. Transcends the ring, embodying integrity and fostering a culture of dedication and passion that extends into all aspects of life.

Brinx and Fubo Sports: Distribution partners ensuring global access to this landmark event through innovative digital streaming solutions.

Free Broadcast Announcement:

Brinx and Fubo Sports are proud to announce the free broadcast of this historic all-women's boxing event, headlined by the highly anticipated WBC Super Featherweight Championship fight between Alycia Baumgardner and Delfine Persoon. This landmark event will be available for free, marking a significant milestone in sports broadcasting.

“Brinx, Brinx Combat, GCC, Baumgardner Promotions, and all our brand sponsors are redefining what it means to 'Hit Like a Girl,'” said Brenkus.“Previously used to imply ineffectiveness, we're now turning 'Hit Like a Girl' into a symbol of breaking barriers and shattering the glass ceiling on your own terms.”

The fight will take place on the Lux Stage at Trilith Studios. Lux features the largest LED wall that allows storytellers, like BrinxTV, an unlimited canvas in which to immerse fans at home and in the arena. Simply put, this is a ground-breaking technical achievement that will raise the bar on live sports production forever.

“Global Combat Collective, in association with Baumgardner Promotions, Brinx, and Fubo Sports, is thrilled to bring this groundbreaking event to a broad audience for free,” said Nelson Lopez Jr., CEO of Global Combat Collective.“This fight represents a significant advancement for women's boxing and sports broadcasting. With the extensive reach of Brinx and Fubo Sports, we are excited to deliver this monumental event to millions of fans worldwide.”

Undercard: TBD

About Global Combat Collective:

Global Combat Collective is a premier organization in delivering top-tier live sporting events, setting the standard in combat sports through unmatched production quality and showcasing elite athletic performances. Our mission is to create immersive and thrilling experiences for fans, ensuring each event is a world-class spectacle.

About Brinx:

The Kingdom of Awesomeness

About Fubo Sports:

Fubo Sports is a leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, offering a diverse range of sports content to millions of fans. Committed to delivering top-tier sports entertainment, Fubo Sports provides innovative viewing experiences and unparalleled access to major sporting events worldwide.

About Phenix:

As the leader in delivering interactive video at scale, Phenix powers innovative digital experiences that drive acquisition, engagement and retention for some of the world's biggest brands. Its patented technology is essential for delivering content in real-time that engages audiences with interactive experiences and generates revenue for sportsbooks, sports and gaming properties as well as broadcasters with real-time video streaming to global audiences at broadcast scale. Trusted with streaming video for world-class events like The Oscars, Cheltenham Festival and the Super Bowl, Phenix brings proven experience delivering video to hundreds of thousands of viewers for the world's largest events.

Phenix is headquartered in Chicago, IL with offices in California and Europe. For more information, visit the Phenix website or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information, interview with Alycia Baumgardner or anyone affiliated with this event, please contact: Josh Weissman, ...

Josh Weissman

Brinx

...