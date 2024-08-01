Gerontologist Amy Lagrant Headlines Care Indeed Event, Offering Families New Perspectives For Coping With Dementia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Care Indeed's Creating New Conversations with Dementia explores the impact and coping strategies of dementia, featuring insights from gerontologist Amy LaGrant.

- Amy LaGrantCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Care Indeed, a leading home care provider in the Bay Area, hosted an inspiring talk, Creating New Conversations with Dementia, aimed at caregivers, clients and their families. This event aimed to foster open discussions about dementia, its wide-ranging impacts, and effective coping strategies. Through such initiatives, Care Indeed continues to enhance the quality of life for its clients and their families, reinforcing its position in providing compassionate and innovative home care solutions.The highlight of the event was a keynote address by Amy LaGrant, a renowned gerontologist, and founder of BrandMETTLE. LaGrant, who recently shared her personal caregiving journey in a TEDx talk, brought a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to the session. Her talk resonated deeply with attendees, providing them with a greater understanding of dementia and innovative ways to manage its challenges.Held at Care Indeed's Campbell office, the session saw robust participation from a diverse audience. Field staff, industry partners, clients, and their families actively engaged in the interactive discussions, sharing their experiences and learning from each other. The event facilitated a supportive environment where participants could discuss their concerns and gain new, practical strategies for coping with dementia.“Events like these are crucial for breaking down the stigma surrounding dementia and providing much-needed support and education to those affected,” said LaGrant.“I was happy to be a part of such an important conversation and to share strategies that can help improve the quality of life for both caregivers and individuals living with dementia.”This event was made possible through a partnership with the Walk to End Alzheimer's Association, the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. This collaboration underscores Care Indeed's commitment to supporting the fight against Alzheimer's disease and dementia.Donate to Care Indeed's cause and register to participate here: . The event will be held on September 28 at Lake Cunningham Park | 2305 S. White Road San Jose, CA 95148. For more information about this event, Care Indeed, and its other services, please call us at (650) 352-4007 or email us at ....

