Gurugram: Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh Visits Bandhwari Landfill Site

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 2 (IANS) Union of State Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday visited the Bandhwari landfill site and directed the officials to speed up the disposal work.

"It is the constitutional right of the people to live in a better and clean environment. In such a situation, providing a healthy environment to the general public with increasing urbanisation should be our priority," the Gurugram MP said.

He also said that the garbage disposal process should be expedited and disposal of all the garbage lying in the Bandhwari should be ensured by December.

The Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), Narhari Singh Bangar, who accompanied the minister, said as per the assessment done in January 2023, 30.43 lakh metric tonnes of waste was present at the Bandhwari plant. From January 2023 to July 2024, 9.32 lakh metric tonnes of fresh waste reached here.

Thus, out of a total of 39.75 lakh metric tonnes of waste, 30.18 lakh metric tonnes have been disposed of from January 2023 to July 2024. Now, including the remaining 9.57 lakh tonnes of waste and the expected 2.50 lakh metric tonnes of fresh waste, a total of 12.07 lakh metric tonnes will have to be disposed of by December 2024.