China Tightens Export Controls On Drones And Related Equipment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Starting from September 1, the Chinese authorities will tighten export controls on unmanned aerial and related products, Azernews reports.

It is noted that the new measures are designed to strengthen national security, drone exporting companies will have to obtain a special license from the aforementioned agency.

In particular, we are talking about engines for drones with a capacity of more than 16 kW and a payload, including infrared and inertial measurement equipment, synthetic aperture radars, lasers for target detection, as well as special radio equipment and civilian unmanned aircraft systems, the ministry said.

It is emphasized that illegal shipments will be criminalized.