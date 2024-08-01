China Tightens Export Controls On Drones And Related Equipment
By Alimat Aliyeva
Starting from September 1, the Chinese authorities will tighten
export controls on unmanned aerial vehicles and related products,
Azernews reports.
It is noted that the new measures are designed to strengthen
national security, drone exporting companies will have to obtain a
special license from the aforementioned agency.
In particular, we are talking about engines for drones with a
capacity of more than 16 kW and a payload, including infrared and
inertial measurement equipment, synthetic aperture radars, lasers
for target detection, as well as special radio equipment and
civilian unmanned aircraft systems, the ministry said.
It is emphasized that illegal shipments will be
criminalized.
