Asian Development Bank Allocate $400 Million To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Asian Development (ADB) allocates two loans to Uzbekistan in the amount of 400 million US dollars, Azernews reports.

It was reported that this amount will be used to strengthen financial markets and develop a sustainable market-oriented energy sector. One of the $300 million loans is aimed at supporting the regulatory framework and management of the sector to stimulate investment, as well as reforms aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions and improving energy efficiency.

The $100 million loan will be aimed at simplifying financial transactions and services.

It should be noted that Uzbekistan became a member of the Asian Development Bank in 1995, and in 1998 opened its permanent representative office in Tashkent. Over the years, the bank has provided loans to the country in the amount of 12.5 billion dollars.