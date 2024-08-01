Asian Development Bank Allocate $400 Million To Uzbekistan
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Asian Development bank (ADB) allocates two loans to
Uzbekistan in the amount of 400 million US dollars,
Azernews reports.
It was reported that this amount will be used to strengthen
financial markets and develop a sustainable market-oriented energy
sector. One of the $300 million loans is aimed at supporting the
regulatory framework and management of the energy sector to
stimulate investment, as well as reforms aimed at reducing carbon
dioxide emissions and improving energy efficiency.
The $100 million loan will be aimed at simplifying financial
transactions and services.
It should be noted that Uzbekistan became a member of the Asian
Development Bank in 1995, and in 1998 opened its permanent
representative office in Tashkent. Over the years, the bank has
provided loans to the country in the amount of 12.5 billion
dollars.
