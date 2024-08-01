Project Tourist Village To Be Implemented In Gabala

Chairman of the State tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev has met with
the residents of Gabala's Duruj village in the framework of the
project "Tourist Village", Azernews reports.
During the meeting, residents were informed about the plans and
tasks to be done on the efficient use of the village's tourism
potential, and their opinions were heard.
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev brought to the
attention that the work to be done in Duruja village within the
framework of the "Tourist Village" project by the State Tourism
Agency will be carried out in two stages.
The first stage envisages the construction of the main tourist
infrastructure in the village and the implementation of improvement
works, including the installation of informative and other tourist
boards, renovation of fences, restoration of two springs, formation
of mountain-pedestrian trails, etc.
Next stage covers implementation of measures for further
development of infrastructure and expansion of tourism activities
will be implemented in the village.
At the meeting, it was noted that the village has a wide
potential for nature and active tourism, that work is underway on
the organization of hiking tours to the Duruja Waterfall and the
preparation of a hiking route, as well as that it is planned to
conduct training for residents who want to operate as a guest
house, and guide training for tourist tours.
The Tourist Village project is being implemented by the State
Tourism Agency under the task of "Creation of tourism
infrastructure in accordance with the concept of Tourist Village"
in villages with tourism potential" mentioned in the Action Plan of
the "2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic
of Azerbaijan".
The main goal of the project is to increase the tourist
attractiveness of villages through improvement works in villages
with tourism potential, to develop rural tourism by providing
alternative recreation places for local and foreign tourists, to
contribute to the creation of new types of economic activities in
villages and the formation of new jobs.
It is also planned to carry out works within the framework of
this project in the villages of Ilisu and Saribash of Gakh
district, Leza village in Gusar district, Duruja village in Gabala
district, Gryz village in Guba district, Bibiyoni village in Lerik
district and Ivanovka village in Ismayilli district.
