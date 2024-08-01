Project Tourist Village To Be Implemented In Gabala

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Chairman of the State Agency Fuad Nagiyev has met with the residents of Gabala's Duruj village in the framework of the project "Tourist Village", Azernews reports.

During the meeting, residents were informed about the plans and tasks to be done on the efficient use of the village's tourism potential, and their opinions were heard.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev brought to the attention that the work to be done in Duruja village within the framework of the "Tourist Village" project by the State Tourism Agency will be carried out in two stages.

The first stage envisages the construction of the main tourist infrastructure in the village and the implementation of improvement works, including the installation of informative and other tourist boards, renovation of fences, restoration of two springs, formation of mountain-pedestrian trails, etc.

Next stage covers implementation of measures for further development of infrastructure and expansion of tourism activities will be implemented in the village.

At the meeting, it was noted that the village has a wide potential for nature and active tourism, that work is underway on the organization of hiking tours to the Duruja Waterfall and the preparation of a hiking route, as well as that it is planned to conduct training for residents who want to operate as a guest house, and guide training for tourist tours.

The Tourist Village project is being implemented by the State Tourism Agency under the task of "Creation of tourism infrastructure in accordance with the concept of Tourist Village" in villages with tourism potential" mentioned in the Action Plan of the "2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The main goal of the project is to increase the tourist attractiveness of villages through improvement works in villages with tourism potential, to develop rural tourism by providing alternative recreation places for local and foreign tourists, to contribute to the creation of new types of economic activities in villages and the formation of new jobs.

It is also planned to carry out works within the framework of this project in the villages of Ilisu and Saribash of Gakh district, Leza village in Gusar district, Duruja village in Gabala district, Gryz village in Guba district, Bibiyoni village in Lerik district and Ivanovka village in Ismayilli district.

