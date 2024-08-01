Information About VPN Services Banned In Russia
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Scientific and technical information describing the ways of
creating and installing VPN services will be prohibited in Russia,
Azernews reports.
The relevant draft order was published by the federal Service
for Supervision of Communications, Information technology and Mass
Communications of the Russian Federation (Roskomnadzor).
"Scientific, scientific and technical information describing the
methods of creation, devices of VPN services, the purpose of which
is to provide individuals with access to information resources
and/or information and telecommunication networks, access to which
is limited on the territory of the Russian Federation, should also
be recognized as prohibited," the authors of the project say.
The exception will be information about the VPN, which is used
to provide secure remote access.
"For this purpose, VPN services are used, in particular, by
government agencies, local governments, and commercial
enterprises," the explanatory note to the document says.
The public discussion of the document will end on August 5. It
will enter into force on March 1, 2025 and will be valid until
September 1, 2029.
On July 31, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin
signed a law according to which the publication of information on
ways to bypass blocking on websites will become the basis for
including such a resource in the Unified Register of Prohibited
Information of Roskomnadzor. The new rule prohibits advertising
methods of bypassing locks, but does not prohibit the use of VPN
services.
