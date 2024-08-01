Threats Hinder Development Of Regional Transport Relations, Says Minister Bayramov
Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister, met with Mehmet
Samsar, Director General for Eastern Europe, Caucasus, and Central
Asia of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports, citing the
ministry.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the current alliance
between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, cooperation within multilateral
formats, as well as regional and international security.
The two emphasized that reciprocal visits and consultations
between the foreign ministries are crucial for detailed discussions
on bilateral and regional issues.
They stressed the necessity of enhancing cooperation between the
two countries within international and regional organizations,
including the Organization of Turkic States, and through various
trilateral and multilateral formats.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the normalization process
between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He underlined the challenges facing
the peace process, including ongoing claims against Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity and sovereignty, issues related to Armenia's
constitution, and steps threatening regional stability, such as the
militarization of Armenia by third countries.
The minister underscored that these threats impede peace,
stability, and regional cooperation, and hinder the development of
regional transport relations, stressing the importance of their
elimination.
The meeting also covered other bilateral and regional issues of
mutual interest.
