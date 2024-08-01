First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Zelym Kotsoiev's Crowning Olympic Champion
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating
Zelym Kotsoiev's Olympic victory, Azernews
reports.
The post reads:“Judoka Zelym Kotsoiev has won Azerbaijan's
second Gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympic Games! I sincerely
congratulate our athlete and wish him strength, vitality, and many
more achievements and victories!”
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108507938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.