First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Zelym Kotsoiev's Crowning Olympic Champion

8/1/2024 3:13:29 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Zelym Kotsoiev's Olympic victory, Azernews reports.

The post reads:“Judoka Zelym Kotsoiev has won Azerbaijan's second Gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympic Games! I sincerely congratulate our athlete and wish him strength, vitality, and many more achievements and victories!”

AzerNews

