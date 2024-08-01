First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Zelym Kotsoiev's Crowning Olympic Champion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Zelym Kotsoiev's Olympic victory, Azernews reports.

The post reads:“Judoka Zelym Kotsoiev has won Azerbaijan's second medal at the Paris Summer Olympic Games! I sincerely congratulate our and wish him strength, vitality, and many more achievements and victories!”

