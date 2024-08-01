France Blames Azerbaijan For Sinking In Mire Of Its Own Failed Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric and smear campaigns by some
pro-Armenian forces continue. A group of saboteurs speaking on
behalf of France is trying to make Azerbaijan guilty of the
quagmire it has fallen into. For example, the macron government in
France is trying to blame Azerbaijan for its lost reputation in
Africa and New Caledonia and for its current Political failure.
Speaking the truth has become a criminal act for the French
authorities. It's a fortune that France does not consider Baku
guilty for the ridiculous and despicable situation it has created
again at the Olympic Games in Paris. Perhaps a government that
politicizes sports can look for an excuse for this.
France was criticized by the Christian community of the West for
its weird performance at the Olympic opening. There could have been
no more punishment for France - some even said that karma had
struck it down.
However, as the whole world knows, all of France's problems, as
a colonial and racist country, are the result of the failed
policies of the Macron administration. These problems do not
concern Azerbaijan, and the official stance of Baku has no
connection to these issues. This is because the victorious country
in the South Caucasus has more important matters to address than
France and Armenia.
It is regrettable that the media supports France's colonial
policies in Africa, even criticizing Azerbaijan's leadership for
standing with nations fighting for their freedom. France's threats
against Azerbaijan, especially regarding New Caledonia, are
manifestations of the country's centuries-old imperialist
spirit.
The oppressor defends the invader
Currently, the target of French and Armenian media is the
Western Azerbaijan Community, which defends the rights of
Azerbaijanis deliberately expelled and deported from Garabagh and
the territory of present-day Armenia. Historically, current
Armenian territories, including the capital Yerevan, were once
Azerbaijani lands, and Armenians lived there as small tribes. After
1828, Tsarist Russia's unjust and expansionist policies targeted
and repressed the developing Azerbaijani forces, subsequently
settling Armenians in the area. Armenians were particularly
relocated to beautiful and strategic Azerbaijani regions like
Nakhchivan, Garabagh, and Yerevan, where they exhibited aggressive
behaviour towards the local Azerbaijanis. Soviet Russia, continuing
the policies of Tsarist Russia, established a puppet state for
Armenians on Azerbaijani lands, thus implementing a
Christianization policy in the region.
Azernews presents the map published in London
in 1847. This map is of great importance as one of the historical
evidences showing how groundless are the claims of the infamous
Armenians who established a state in the territories of Azerbaijan
and later occupied Azerbaijani lands from time to time.
Like Armenians, members of the French media avoid acknowledging
history. The past centuries reflect not only the unjust and
aggressive actions of Armenians but also French colonialism. Now,
the French media's targeting of Azerbaijan and even their
"interpretation" of Baku's relations with other European countries
is hypocritical and cowardly.
Azerbaijan does not have to answer to any country
regarding its diplomatic and economic relations.
Azerbaijan's developing relations with Great Britain, openly
trouble Paris, a fierce rival of the United Kingdom. The increasing
cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp (British Petroleum) is cited
as an excuse for France's policy of arming Armenia. The 30-year
occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, which involved
historical, religious, spiritual, and physical genocide, is not
mentioned. Even after Azerbaijan liberated Garabagh, it is labeled
as an aggressor. The press, a valuable tool, being turned into a
toy by such utopian thinkers is lamentable.
France is leading itself into abyss
The claims made by Armenian and French media against Azerbaijan
are related to France being the first country in world history to
disgrace the name of the Olympic Games and become a laughingstock
in the international sports arena. It should be noted that even
before the Olympic Games started, France had demonstrated to the
world how "good" of a host it could be. The French government,
which disregards religious, moral, and social values, also
tarnished the symbol of unity, peace, and equality represented by
the Olympic Games.
In this way, France faced criticism not only in the East but
also in Europe, once again demonstrating how a disgraceful country
it is.
It is interesting that the events at the opening ceremony of the
Olympic Games were France's own choices and plans. The bias and
disrespect shown towards Azerbaijani athletes during the games
proved how unfit France was to host the Olympic Games. Only a
hypocritical state like France would bring politics into
sports.
Overall, it should be noted that Armenia's attempt to avenge its
defeat on the battlefield through the media is both unprofessional
and unethical. Four years have passed since the Second Garabagh
War, yet Azerbaijan continues to face these meaningless and
baseless accusations.
Instead of being the initiator of peace platforms, following the
example of other European countries, the Élysée Palace shows itself
as a vindictive and anti-Azerbaijani protector of Armenia. France's
hatred of Azerbaijan and its support of a puppet state like
Armenia, a project of Tsarist Russia, once again shows how much it
has diminished itself.
