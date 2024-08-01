General Staff: Enemy Putting Pressure In Pokrovsk, Toretsk Sectors - 48 Combat Engagements Recorded Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There have been 76 combat engagements on the front lines in Ukraine since the beginning of the day. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors, where 48 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is said in a situation update by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, 76 combat engagements have occurred on the front lines. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the plans of the Russians. At the same time, the occupiers continue to be active in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors," the statement said.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attempted to advance to Ukrainian positions near Andriivka but had no success. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing near Stelmakhivka and Pishchane. A total of five combat clashes have been recorded in the sector. The occupiers dropped an aerial bomb in the areas of Novoosynove and Petropavlivka.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to three in the Lyman sector . Combat actions took place near Makiivka and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defensive lines in the vicinity of Vyimka. Near Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhniokamianske, fighting continues in five locations. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel the enemy attack near Chasiv Yar. In the areas of Klishchiivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In the Toretsk sector, 12 attacks took place in the areas of Pivnichne and New York, where the enemy is still attacking. The occupiers also repelled attacks near Zalizne and Toretsk. The latter and Diliivka were hit eight times with guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders shelled Diliivka three times with army aircraft.

The enemy is currently most active in the Pokrovsk sector. Clashes of varying intensity started 36 times today. Fighting is still ongoing in nine locations in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Zhelanne and Yasnobrodivka. The enemy drooped guided aerial bombs on Ivanivka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka and Tymofiivka. In addition, terrorists launched four air strikes with unguided aerial rockets in the Oleksandropil sector.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector. Four assaults were repelled near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The enemy suffered losses.

In the Vremivka sector , the aggressor did not conduct any active offensive. Instead, enemy aircraft carried out seven attacks near Bohoiavlenka, Novodonetske and Neskuchne.

In the Orikhiv sector, two unsuccessful combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka. The enemy fired about fifty unguided aerial missiles toward the Piatykhatky, Huliaipole and Lobkove.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one attack on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

As reported by Ukrinform, 156 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine over the past day.