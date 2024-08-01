Ex-UK Defense Secretary On Arrival Of F-16S In Ukraine: This Is A Pivotal Moment In The Fight Against Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has commented on the arrival of the first F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine.

“F-16s arriving in Ukraine mark a pivotal moment against and his Su-35s. With the first Ukrainian pilot cohort having graduated from Royal Air Force flight training in March, Britain and allies must continue to do everything we can to support Ukraine's battle for the skies,”

Shapps posted on the social X .

This is how he commented on an article in The Telegraph that F-16 fighter jets had finally arrived in Ukraine. According to the newspaper, F-16 fighter jets have only been used in an“air defense” capacity so far.

U.S. to provide Ukraine with its own missiles for F-- WSJ

It is noted that Ukraine expects to receive 79 F-16 fighter jets from Belgium, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington that Denmark and the Netherlands had begun to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which will help defend against the Russian aggression this summer.

The day before, Bloomberg reported citing its sources that the first batch of F-16s had arrived in Ukraine.

