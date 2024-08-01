SOF Share Video Showing Russian Attempted Breakthrough Being Thwarted In Toretsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the of Ukraine successfully repelled an attempted breakthrough by Russian to one of the settlements in the Toretsk sector.

The Special Forces shared the footage on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the enemy was repelled by the groups from the 8th separate regiment.

"The occupiers are counting their losses, we are working on," the Special Operations Forces said.

As Ukrinform reported, as of August 1, Russian troops are most active in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors.

Photo credit: Special Operations Forces