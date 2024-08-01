Zelensky Announces Security Agreement With Another European Country
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the conclusion of a new security agreement with a partner state of Ukraine.
He said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.
"Our relations with partners: we are preparing agreements, preparing agreements that will be signed this August. These include security agreements - negotiations with another European country will begin tomorrow," he said.
The President added that preparations are underway for visits to Ukraine by foreign leaders and, accordingly, the content of future negotiations.
“It is crucial for our state to ensure sustainability for years to come, and this will guarantee our greater capabilities now, this year, given the existing challenges and threats," Zelensky said.
Read also:
China can force Russia to stop this war - Zelensky
As reported, during the NATO summit, the allied countries' leaders signed the Ukraine Compact, a document containing commitments to support Ukraine. The document brings together countries that have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine "into a single, coordinated and comprehensive architecture to support Kyiv."
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN01082024000193011044ID1108507894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.