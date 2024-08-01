Zelensky Announces Security Agreement With Another European Country

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the conclusion of a new security agreement with a partner state of Ukraine.

He said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

"Our relations with partners: we are preparing agreements, preparing agreements that will be signed this August. These include security agreements - negotiations with another European country will begin tomorrow," he said.

The President added that preparations are underway for visits to Ukraine by foreign leaders and, accordingly, the content of future negotiations.

“It is crucial for our state to ensure sustainability for years to come, and this will guarantee our greater capabilities now, this year, given the existing challenges and threats," Zelensky said.

As reported, during the NATO summit, the allied countries' leaders signed the Ukraine Compact, a document containing commitments to support Ukraine. The document brings together countries that have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine "into a single, coordinated and comprehensive architecture to support Kyiv."

Photo: President's Office