Bank Of England Rate Cut 'Welcomed' But Demands Investor Action

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The of England's decision to cut interest rates for the first time since the pandemic began has been hailed as "a welcome step in the right direction," by the CEO of one of the world's largest independent advisory and asset management organizations.

Nigel Green of deVere Group is speaking out as the UK central bank unveiled a 25-basis-point reduction of its key rate at the August meeting. The rate has been held at a 16-year high of 5.25% since August 2023.

He says: "The Bank was late to get going with raising interest rates at the start of the cycle and has, we believe, been late to pivot and start cutting rates.

"They have finally done so today, however, and it will be broadly welcomed."

The reduction in interest rates aims to stimulate the economy by lowering borrowing costs, thereby encouraging increased spending and investment. This strategic shift is expected to alleviate financial pressures on businesses and consumers, setting the stage for robust economic growth.

"The Bank of England's interest rate cut is part of a broader global trend among central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), to unwind restrictive monetary policies and foster economic growth," notes the deVere CEO.

"The beginning of this new era presents global investors with a range of opportunities to optimize their portfolios by targeting sectors and asset classes poised for growth in a lower interest rate landscape."

The tech sector is set to benefit from increased investment in innovation and digital transformation. "Investors will be focusing on tech stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that offer exposure to emerging technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity," says Nigel Green.

"As the global transition to sustainable energy accelerates, the renewable energy sector offers attractive investment opportunities. Investors will be looking for more exposure into renewable energy companies, green bonds, and infrastructure projects that align with global sustainability goals."

Lower borrowing costs can boost the real estate sector, making REITs an appealing asset class for income-oriented investors. "REITs with diversified portfolios that include residential, commercial, and industrial properties should grow."

He continues: "Emerging market equities and bonds present growth potential as these regions benefit from lower interest rates and increased capital inflows. Diversifying into emerging markets helps enhance portfolio returns and provide exposure to fast-growing economies.

"With reduced interest rates, corporate bonds offer attractive yields for fixed-income investors. Investors will look for investment-grade corporate bonds to balance risk and return, while taking advantage of favorable borrowing conditions."

Despite the optimistic outlook, investors should adopt strategies to manage risks associated with market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties.

This can be done by ensuring a balanced portfolio by diversifying across various asset classes and geographic regions to mitigate risks and stabilize returns; and emphasizing a long-term investment strategy to navigate economic uncertainties and capitalize on growth opportunities over time.

Nigel Green concludes: "The Bank of England's decision to cut interest rates represents a pivotal moment in the global economic landscape. As central banks around the world unwind monetary policies, investors are presented with transformative opportunities to enhance their portfolios.