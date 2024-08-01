(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2024 - Following the recent launch of its new brand, Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited ("CTF Life") proudly presents its new Prime Treasure Savings Insurance Plan ("Prime Treasure") today. This innovative plan combines savings, wealth accumulation, succession planning and life insurance into one, allowing customers to manage their finances flexibly according to their personal needs, and secure a bright future for themselves and their loved ones. Continuously creating value beyond insurance, CTF Life has partnered with The GBA Healthcare Group ("GBAH"), a member of the Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, to offer high-quality Hong Kong-style medical services in Mainland China for frequent travellers across the border.



Jarita Kwan, Chief Product Officer of CTF Life, stated, "In the rapidly changing economic landscape, we recognise our customers' ambition to grow their wealth steadily. In response to this need, we are excited to introduce Prime Treasure, an innovative savings insurance plan as part of our new brand launch. This plan provides guaranteed cash value and non-guaranteed dividends, with a guaranteed breakeven period as short as 6 years, and a projected breakeven period of 4 years along with a variety of policy options. Customers can have the flexibility to withdraw the policy value regularly, thereby creating their own pension to flexibly prepare for retirement or wealth succession planning. This customer-centric approach empowers individuals to efficiently reach their financial goals while benefiting from top-notch savings protection."



The outstanding features of the Prime Treasure include:





Double Privileges of Personalised and Comprehensive Health Check Programme and First Year Premium Refund : Alongside Humansa and UMP, the newly added service provider, GBAH, now provides personalised and comprehensive health screenings for customers of designated saving plan, who can also receive up to a 2-month refund on their first-year premium. Designated Medical Protection Upgraded 9 : From now until 31 January 2025, customers of designated medical insurance plans can enjoy upgraded protection through pre-approval of in-patient admission / treatment at the four Top-Grade public hospitals and healthcare services centres under GBAH. The enhanced services include: (1) removal of the out-patient limit per visit for Chinese medicine treatment after discharge from hospital/day surgery; (2) double cash allowance for designated outpatient clinics/day surgeries, and (3) waiver of co-insurance for prescribed diagnostic imaging tests.



The information contained in this press release is intended as a general summary of information for reference only. For details, please refer to relevant product brochures, promotion flyers and policy documents. Please refer to the policy contract for details of the full terms and conditions of the Prime Treasure Savings Insurance Plan.

This press release does not contain the full provisions of Prime Treasure Savings Insurance Plan; the full terms can be found in the Policy documents. The Prime Treasure Savings Insurance Plan may serve as standalone plan without bundling with other type(s) of insurance products. Please refer to the main product brochure and policy terms and conditions, as well as the explanatory documents provided by your licensed insurance intermediary, to fully understand the details and complete terms and conditions regarding the mentioned definitions, fees, product features, exclusions, and compensation payment conditions related to the Prime Treasure Savings Insurance Plan.

Please click this link: for the product brochure of Prime Treasure Savings Insurance Plan.

For further details, please contact CTF Life's Customer Service Hotline on +852 2866 8898. This press release is intended to be distributed in Hong Kong only and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or provision of any of our products outside Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited hereby declares that it has no intention to offer to sell, to solicit to buy or to provide any of its products in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong in which such offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any product of Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited is illegal under the laws of that jurisdiction.

: With a single premium, customers can enjoy a guaranteed cash value of up to2of the total premiums paid1 upon policy issuance,2after 6 years2. Customers can also exercise the "Terminal Dividend Lock-In Options"3 to convert non-guaranteed terminal dividends into guaranteed annual dividends, allowing their wealth to steadily increase in value. Take a policy with a single premium of USD 300,000 as an example, in addition to achieving the projected breakeven2 and guaranteed breakeven2 on the 4th and 6th policy anniversary respectively, at the end of the 10th, 15th and 25th policy anniversary, the total policy value4 of which can reach 150%, 200% and even more than 350% of the total premiums paid1 respectively2.After the end of the 5th policy year, customers canin each policy year by allocating a portion of the units of the existing policy to a separate one. The process involves splitting a policy into two, then two becomes four, and so on, allowing customers to fully utilise the asset allocation feature of the plan.: After the 6th policy monthly anniversary, customers may5. The plan also offers the "Policy Continuation Option" 6 (i.e. the Beneficiary will become the new Owner (if applicable) and the new Insured upon the death of the Insured). The coverage period will be adjusted to the age of 128 of the new Insured, ensuring the policy to have sufficient time for wealth accumulation and can be: With a single premium payment, customers may start withdrawing 5% of the total premiums paid1annually from the 2nd policy anniversary until policy maturity7, allowing them to plan for their retirement or wealth succession more flexibly and effectively.To encourage customers to plan early for the future for themselves and their families, customers who apply for Prime Treasure during the promotion period can enjoy a 5% premium discount. With 5% premium discount, the regular withdrawal option will be enhanced to (1-1-5), allowing them to pay 1 (single) premium and then start withdrawing 5% of the net premium8 annually from their 1st policy anniversary until policy maturity7.CTF Life has been keeping abreast of the market trend. Since announcing a strategic partnership with GBAH earlier this year, the two have expanded their collaboration to provide enhanced medical and healthcare services for customers who are enjoying their retirement life in the Greater Bay Area, or need to travel frequently between Hong Kong and Guangdong for work. Customers of designated plans can enjoy:Notes:Total Premiums Paid is defined as the total amount of premium(s) due and paid for the basic plan of the Policy or Split Policy (if created pursuant to the Policy Split Option provision) and after Large Size Discount (if applicable) but before any other premium discount (if any); pro-rated by the ratio of remaining Units after partial surrender to the Units at Policy issuance; if the Policy is partially surrendered, the Total Premiums Paid will be proportionately reduced.The Total Policy Value can reach 150%, 200%, over 350% of the Total Premiums Paid at the end of the 10th, 15th and 25th policy anniversary respectively / Guaranteed Breakeven Period as short as 6 years / Projected Breakeven Period as short as 4 years and Guaranteed Cash Value upon policy issuance up to 80% of the Total Premiums Paid are only applicable to policy(ies) with a single premium of US$300,000 or above (before Large Size Discount and any other premium discounts (if any)). Guaranteed/Projected Breakeven Period refers to the policy year which the Guaranteed/Projected Cash Value of the policy is equal to or greater than the Total Premiums Paid for the first time by the end of such policy year, assume that no withdrawal is made, the policy is not fully surrendered, no other policy option is exercised, and there is no claim and no indebtedness.You can apply changes between Automatic Lock In Option / Manual Lock In Option for unlimited times before exercising the Terminal Dividend Lock In Options. Once the option has been exercised, no change can be made. The actual amount of converted terminal dividend through Manual Lock In Option will be determined after the application is approved. The amount may be lesser or higher than the amount shown at the time when you submit your application. After the conversion of terminal dividend, your future terminal dividend will be reduced accordingly. All terminal dividends not yet be converted can be higher or lower or reduced to zero. While the Automatic Lock In Option is in force, the option will be immediately suspended upon partial surrender, and you have to submit a request to resume Automatic Lock In Option. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of Terminal Dividend Lock In Options.Total Policy Value refers to the aggregate of guaranteed cash value and non-guaranteed accumulated annual dividends and Interest (if any) and non-guaranteed terminal dividends (if any).Changing the Insured is subject to the prevailing administrative rules and designated requirements. The Unit, total amount of Cash Value (including guaranteed and non-guaranteed), Policy Date and Policy Year will remain unchanged on the Insured-Change Effective Date while the Plan End Date of the basic plan of the Policy will be adjusted to the date of Policy Anniversary on the 128th birthday of the Changed New Insured or following the 128th birthday of the Changed New Insured (whichever is applicable). The Changed New Insured must be aged 65 years of age (last birthday) or below and must not be older than the initial Insured by 10 years. The change of Insured must be endorsed by the Owner, proposed new Insured and Assignee (if any). Both the new Insured and the current Insured must be alive and the Policy is in force at the time the Insured is changed and provided with satisfactory proof of evidence of insurability for the proposed new Insured. We shall cease to provide any coverage for the initial Insured or the prior Insured on our record (when applicable and as the case may be) as from the Insured-Change Effective Date. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of Change of Insured Option.Upon the death of the Insured, if the Owner (still alive) and the Insured are different persons, the Beneficiary will become the Continued New Insured. Upon the death of the Insured, if the Owner died at the same time or the Owner and the Insured are the same person, the Beneficiary will become the new Owner and Continued New Insured of the Policy, subject to the prevailing administrative rules of the Company. After this option has been exercised, all Units, Total Premiums Paid, Guaranteed Cash Value, accumulated annual dividends and interest (if any), terminal dividend (if any), Policy Date and Policy Years will remain unchanged on the Policy Continuation Effective Date. Plan End Date of the basic plan of the Policy will be adjusted to the date of Policy Anniversary on the 128th birthday of the Continued New Insured or following the 128th birthday of the Continued New Insured (whichever is applicable). The surrender payment may be equal to or lower than Death Benefit before this option has been exercised. If the Death Benefit Settlement Option has already been selected, you shall cancel the Death Benefit Settlement Option arrangement before your submission of any written request for the Policy Continuation Option. Please refer to the Policy Provisions for details of Policy Continuation Option.Only applicable to policy(ies) with a single premium of US$100,000 or above (before the Large Size Discount and any other premium discounts (if any)), assume that the policy was not fully surrendered, no other policy option was exercised and there is no claim or indebtedness. Cash withdrawal is achieved by first withdrawing the accumulated annual dividends and interest (if any), and then withdrawing the guaranteed cash value and terminal dividends (if any) by means of reduction of the units of the policy. Cash withdrawal will result in adjustments and decreases in the subsequent guaranteed cash value, non-guaranteed annual dividends, non-guaranteed terminal dividends and total death benefit. Cash withdrawal is subject to the Company's minimum unit amount requirement. If a cash withdrawal would reduce the units of the policy to be less than the minimum unit amount requirement, no cash withdrawal is allowed. The example is calculated based on the Company's current projected dividend rate and accumulated annual dividend interest rate and are not guaranteed, therefore the illustrated withdrawal amount might not be sustainable. If there are any changes of the policy dividend declaration or accumulated interest rate in future, the Units may reduce earlier or later in order to withdraw the stated amount above.Net Premium refers to the single premium after applying the Large Size Discount and the 5% Single Premium Discount.Subject to terms and conditions, please contact CTF Life for more details.Important Notice:#CTFLifeInsuranceThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited ("CTF Life") is proud of its rich, nearly 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of the Cheng family ("Chow Tai Fook Group" or "the Group") to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life's journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group's robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in the Greater Bay Area while continuously creating value beyond insurance.