VIRTUOSO®'S TRAVEL TECH SUMMIT EXPLORES THE CURRENT STATE AND FUTURE OF INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY DURING VIRTUOSO TRAVEL WEEK

The summit is led by tech entrepreneur, investor and Virtuoso board member Gilad Berenstein, who will open the discussion by sharing updates about the state of the travel tech ecosystem, key trends in the development of AI, the "travelization" of finance, social commerce, the connected trip and more.

"In the three years since we've introduced the Travel Tech Summit, we have seen Virtuoso members and partners widely adopt innovations that have been showcased at the event," said Berenstein. "Giving momentum to innovation is key to driving the travel technology industry forward, which is why our goal is to present ideas that are ready for action today combined with those that spark conversation about the future."

He will be joined by Shane O'Flaherty of Microsoft and Richard Kerr of Bilt. Additional technologists, investors, industry analysts and pioneers within the Virtuoso network will take the stage, too. A fireside chat with academic leaders Dean Michael Chen of Florida International University's School of Hospitality and Professor Christopher Anderson of Cornell's School of Hospitality will cover what students are currently learning as future leaders of the hospitality industry. Carolyn Corda of Deloitte will share data surrounding the impact of AI on consumers and their evolving expectations from brands.

A panel of Virtuoso travel agency owners will focus on how best to incorporate data and AI into the luxury travel business, followed by a panel of venture capital investors – Cara Whitehill of Thayer Ventures, Betsy Mule of F-Prime and Meryem Aydin of Amadeus Ventures – to discuss nascent innovations they believe are driving the luxury travel sector forward.

For a peek into the ongoing digital transformation at Virtuoso, Senior Vice President, Digital & Consumer Products Travis McElfresh will highlight the development and significance of the Virtuoso Technology Ecosystem, discuss recent trends and partnerships, and explore how these innovations enhance the experience for member agency owners, advisors and preferred partners.

"It's long been our belief that there is no single solution when it comes to technology, that it boils down to addressing the specific need of the business owner," says Virtuoso Chairman and CEO Matthew D. Upchurch. "We saw a gap in technology development, with the emphasis always on the big players rather than spotlighting innovation that enhances human connection. The goal of our Tech Summit is to do just that, bring forward innovators and thought leaders to share solutions that allow travel advisors to focus their energy on their clients – while also presenting new ways of doing business."

The Startup Showcase will also return, with 15 businesses providing a deep dive into innovation in real-time, allowing attendees to be early adopters and advocates of future technologies. Startups will be divided into three deep dive sessions as outlined below, and attendees can engage in two showcases of their choice.

Startup Showcase Participants & Groups :



Advisor, Agency and Hotel Technology and AI



Mindtrip

Trip Boutique

GuestOS

TravelWitz Travel Genius

Social Commerce, Visual AI and Virtual Reality



Joyned

GreetHer

@Hotels

Globe Thrivers Feeel

Travel Perspectives and Optimization



Wheel the World

Intimacy Moons

Winnow Swayed

