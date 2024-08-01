Dataprise Acquires Phoenix IT, Adding Cyber Incident Response & Remediation Services And Arizona Regional MSP Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dataprise, a distinguished provider of managed services (MSP) and managed security services (MSSP), today announced the of Phoenix IT, a cybersecurity incident response and managed in Arizona. The acquisition broadens Dataprise's Cybersecurity with new Incident Response & Remediation Services and expands the company's managed services regional footprint to Arizona.

Dataprise's mission is to combine powerful, enterprise-grade solutions with local, personalized service delivery for outstanding client experiences. Phoenix IT uniquely adds to both commitments by enabling Dataprise to offer comprehensive incident response and remediation services, and to expand its reach to clients in Phoenix, AZ.

"Phoenix IT has built a prestigious reputation as the go-to for cyber incident response and recovery among clients and partners nationwide while cultivating a strong regional MSP business. This security-minded, client-first culture aligns naturally with Dataprise and will enable accelerated value on both fronts for clients. We look forward to bringing unexpected value to both Dataprise's clients with the new IR capabilities and Phoenix IT's clients with access to an end-to-end portfolio of IT services," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer, Dataprise.

"We are experiencing a rapid growth phase at Phoenix IT, driven by the increasing demand for our Incident Response & Recovery Services and the exceptional work of our expert team. Simultaneously, our commitment to supporting local Phoenix businesses enables us to maintain a comprehensive focus on the client experience," said Nathan Phillips, Founder and CEO of Phoenix IT. "Dataprise is a perfectly aligned partner for our business and clients, and we look forward to robust growth together as we continue to ensure our clients' safety and security."

"Phoenix IT has an exceptional leadership team, dedicated cybersecurity professionals, and a significant presence in Phoenix-a region of strong growth and opportunity. This blend makes Phoenix IT an ideal addition as Dataprise advances our strategy to expand our nationwide footprint and deliver the most advanced Cybersecurity portfolio in the market," said Christian Fulmino, SVP of M&A, Dataprise.

Lance Meilech served as the investment banker on the sale of Phoenix IT.



About Dataprise

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm. Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks. Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

