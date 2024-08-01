New Season Of Hit Series 'Johnson' Premieres Saturday, Aug. 3 On Bounce TV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Johnson," Bounce TV's popular

dramedy focusing on four best friends who share life along with the same last name, returns for an all-new season Saturday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT starting Aug. 3 with two new back-to-back episodes. Season four preview here.

"Johnson" is a journey of love, self-discovery, and brotherhood, touching on hot-button topics including race, mental health,

classism and the ever-evolving relationship dynamics between men and women -- themes that will continue to be prominent in the new season ahead.

An all-new season of "Johnson" will be seen Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bounce TV starting August 3.

"Johnson" is produced in partnership with Eric

C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer's A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, as well as Deji LaRay (the show's creator) and Thomas Q. Jones' Midnight Train Productions. The ensemble cast is led by Jones ("P. Valley," "Luke Cage"), LaRay ("Bosch," "Greenleaf"), Philip Smithey ("Murderville," "The Rookie") and Derrex Brady ("NCIS," "First") with D.L. Hughley (The Original Kings of Comedy, The Hughleys). LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.

