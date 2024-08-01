Blue Yonder Acquires One Network Enterprises To Unlock An Agile, Interconnected Supply Chain Ecosystem

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Blue Yonder , the leader in digital transformations, today announced the closing of its of One Enterprises (One Network) at an enterprise value of approximately $839 million. The acquisition gives Blue Yonder customers the ability to collaborate and share data – from inventory levels to raw and finished goods materials movement – in real time across all trading partners up and down the chain.

With increasing volatility and continuous disruptions, retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers (LSPs) need to achieve multi-enterprise transparency with trading partners, unify plans and actions, and conduct business in real time in order to enable more accurate cross-functional decision-making and eliminate the time gap between order planning and fulfillment. It's no longer sufficient for companies to rely on periodic updates about their inventory, capacity, and resources; true business agility requires real-time information across an entire network.

With the addition of One Network's commercial technology, Blue Yonder can now offer customers a multi-enterprise, multi-tier network ecosystem; artificial intelligence (AI)-powered supply chain assistants to identify, monitor, analyze, and resolve problems; and a simplified process to onboard and work with trading partners. Real-time inventory and capacity views help customers match supply and demand, detect and resolve problems, and orchestrate resources across their network of trading partners. One Network will continue to independently service and provide tailored technology solutions to its government customers.

“One Network's industry-leading commercial technology will seamlessly be integrated into the Blue Yonder Platform . Their supply chain network and intelligent control tower deliver superpowered insights to businesses looking to fortify their supply chains,” said Duncan Angove, CEO, Blue Yonder.“Our customers can boost visibility, agility and speed thanks to a single source of truth provided by the Blue Yonder Platform and the digital network, all enhanced by our AI assistants, solvers and predictions. This allows customers to see issues both downstream and upstream in real time, so they can avoid disruptions and make better decisions. From One Network's capabilities to its forward-looking mission, the company perfectly embodies Blue Yonder's vision to transform the supply chain.”

With this acquisition, Blue Yonder customers will be able to address volatility and disruptions in the market, plan with greater accuracy, meet rising customer expectations, and simplify complexity within their supply chains. Blue Yonder customers will have access to the following benefits:



Navigating increasing uncertainty and volatility with real-time visibility across multiple tiers to anticipate risks, assess scenarios, and instantly redirect resources where needed most to deliver the greatest impacts to their business and sustainability goals.

Optimizing of resources, from capacity and inventory to workforce and carriers to better serve their business customers, capitalize on new market opportunities, and accelerate revenue growth. Collaborating and orchestrating of their supply chain in real-time across a global network of 150,000 (and counting) trading partners using a shared view and dataset that ensures planning objectives flow into execution and vice versa to optimize critical KPIs.

“Blue Yonder is building the supply chain of the future,” said Angove.“To succeed in today's business environment, planning and logistics teams need to make decisions faster. They need to collaborate with more partners. They need faster responsiveness to disruptions. One Network's multi-tier and multi-enterprise network has a large role to play here, and we're proud to join forces with them to make a lasting difference.”

This acquisition also catalyzed Blue Yonder's expanded presence in Dallas, where it has been hiring extensively to support its momentum. Blue Yonder is now designating Dallas as its Global Innovation Center. In May during its annual customer conference, ICON, Blue Yonder announced a new AI Innovation Studio in Dallas where the company is hosting design-led AI Agent workshops with customers. Blue Yonder also plans to add a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center in Dallas where the company will showcase its latest innovations that are transforming complex global supply chains.

One Network is the third company Blue Yonder has acquired since Q4 2023, following Doddle in November 2023 and flexis AG in February. These deals mark approximately $1 billion in M&A investments and are emblematic of Blue Yonder's intent to transform the global supply chain.

