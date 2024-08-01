Point2web Collaborates With Newsbreak To Extend Advertising Reach For Clients

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Point2Web, your ultimate marketing powerhouse in creative, advertising, and performance marketing, is thrilled to announce its appointment as the first Agency Sales Partner in Europe for NewsBreak, America's leading for local news and information, with over 40 million monthly active users.

Together, Point2Web and NewsBreak are poised to deliver exceptional advertising solutions that deeply engage local audiences. This partnership aims to drive significant growth and performance for Point2Web clients by combining the strengths of both companies to create something truly groundbreaking. The collaboration is expected to foster innovation, enhance service excellence, and achieve positive results for NewsBreak's local users and their communities across America.

By utilizing NewsBreak's innovative technology and unrivaled local footprint, brands can revolutionize their local and targeted advertising and help direct resources where they are needed most. Point2Web's industry-leading expertise will further enable clients to amplify their advertising impact on an unprecedented scale. The collaboration will be particularly beneficial to advertisers in insurance, finance, travel, home improvement, e-commerce, and casual gaming, among others.

Extended Reach: Point2Web clients will now have access to NewsBreak's 40 million users across the U.S., significantly enhancing the impact of their advertising campaigns. This access ensures advertisers can reach a vast yet highly engaged user base.

Innovative Solutions: The partnership brings NewsBreak's use of new technology to Point2Web's clientele.

Global Expertise, Local Impact: Point2Web's global presence and deep expertise in performance networks, combined with NewsBreak's robust local information platform, ensures a targeted and effective advertising strategy that will resonate with local communities. This synergy enables advertisers to craft messages that are both globally informed and locally relevant. Fostering Innovation and Achieving Success: Both Point2Web and NewsBreak share a strong commitment to innovation, excellence in service, and achieving positive results for their stakeholders. This partnership is a testament to their joint vision of pushing the boundaries of what is possible in digital advertising.

“Through our partnership with NewsBreak, we're not just expanding the digital footprint of our clients; we're providing them with the tools and platforms necessary to achieve unprecedented levels of engagement and success in their advertising campaigns,” said Valentine Kovalenko, COO at Point2Web.“This collaboration is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in service. NewsBreak's audience is highly engaged and of high quality, which ensures that our clients' ads reach a valuable and responsive demographic.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Point2Web, whose global expertise and innovative approach align perfectly with our mission to create a local media ecosystem where information is readily available and easily accessible," said Ryan Ludlow, General Manager of NewsBreak Advertising. "By leveraging our cutting-edge new technology and working with strategic partners like Point2Web, we remain dedicated to enhancing advertiser success and maintaining our focus on ad quality.”

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your advertising strategies, please visit our website .

About Point2Web

Point2Web is a global advertising agency that specializes in performance marketing and exceptional creative development. We unite media buying, creative development, and agency access to top-tier ad platforms to provide a powerful blend of services, expertise, and exclusive partnerships around the globe.

Our dedication to excellence and innovation is evident in every project we undertake. Our brand is anchored by our core values: reliability, mutual trust, top-tier service, steadfast commitment, and unending innovation. As we expand our horizons, Point2Web is committed to transparency, integrity, and achieving superior results for our clients.

We redefine the standard with our forward-thinking mindset and the latest in technology, setting new benchmarks in creativity. With a footprint in nine countries, advertisers and publishers worldwide can benefit from our unwavering commitment to driving their growth.

About NewsBreak

NewsBreak is the leading platform for local news and information in the United States, providing users with the local news and information they want and need in a digital form. By using cutting-edge technology that learns users' preferences to curate tailored content for them, NewsBreak gathers community-focused news and information from over 10,000 sources in a timely, accessible, and easy-to-use way at no cost to users. NewsBreak is bridging the gap between new technology and traditional local media, offering an innovative digital solution that benefits everyone, from individual users and their communities to businesses across America.

