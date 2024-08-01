Delay Of Game: IEHP, Quakes Announce Date Change To Next Grand Slam Health Jam

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Inland Empire Plan and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes' second Grand Slam Health Jam has been moved from Sunday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 8.

The date change allows to bring on additional partners and expand the health plan's reach in communities where there is an important need for health and social services.

Inland Empire Health Plan and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes' first of two Grand Slam Health Jams took place on July 21 at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga. The next Jam will now take place on Sunday, Sept. 8.

"Our commitment remains the same: Meet the community where they call 'home' so they do not miss out on vital services and needs available to them year-round," said Laura Acosta, IEHP's director of community partnerships and engagements.

Services and activities at the Grand Slam Health Jam include:



Dental screenings, fluoride treatments and vaccinations.

Free interactive games suitable for all ages. A chance to see The Quakes' last regular season game against The Visalia Rawhides with complimentary tickets after visiting at least two event booths.

The second Grand Slam Health Jam runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at LoanMart Field, the home of The Quakes, at 8408 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga. There is no cost to attend.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)