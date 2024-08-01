Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Awards Latest Recipient

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization is pleased to announce the recipient of its summer 2024 scholarship, Connor Khoury. This scholarship- in honor of the late Ted Rollins -is awarded twice each year to a deserving high school senior who needs a helping hand toward their college tuition.Connor Khoury is an incoming freshman at Harvard University with an intended joint concentration in and Economics. In the fall, he will be a staff writer for the Harvard Review, where his objective is to provide unbiased reporting regarding the 2024 election. He also looks forward to continuing his research on gerrymandering efforts and developing plausible solutions with redistricting scholars at Harvard.His ultimate goal is to benefit pediatric health in the field of health law to ensure everyone can receive the treatments they need. He intends to collaborate with healthcare institutions, nonprofits, and advocacy groups to develop and implement programs that address the healthcare needs of children. As a cancer survivor himself and as a child of a parent lost to cancer, this mission is personal to him.He has participated and will continue to be involved in the yearly cancer walk, Relay For Life, which has allowed him to provide support for children and their families facing similar challenges with cancer. He has been inspired through his work with Relay For Life and the attendees to live with hope for a brighter tomorrow. With a scholarship, he'll not only make his college dreams a reality but will use his education to make a meaningful impact on the world.In October 2021, the Ted & Holly Rollins Organization was formed by his wife Holly to provide a biannual scholarship, open to students nationally. This scholarship honors the late Ted Rollins and his wife Holly Rollins' vision to provide scholarship funding to aspiring students, many of whom are disadvantaged, yet excel academically despite their obstacles.

