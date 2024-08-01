CRWD Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces to investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of Class A common stock of CrowdStrike Holdings, (NASDAQ: CRWD ) between November 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024. who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by September 30, 2024.

To join the CrowdStrike class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] .

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD ) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CrowdStrike had instituted deficient controls in its procedures for updating its Falcon software platform, and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (2) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of the CrowdStrike's customers; and (3) such outages could pose, and in fact ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to CrowdStrike. As a result of these materially false and misleading statements and omissions, CrowdStrike stock traded at artificially high prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is September 30, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm,

P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]



SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.