E. Coli Lawyer Calls On Ground Beef Processor And Restaurants To Pay E. Coli Outbreak Victims' Medical Bills And Lost Wages

E. coli O157:H7 and, tragically, one person died in an E. coli outbreak in Flathead County, Montana.

"This tragedy was 100% preventable," says E. coli Lawyer Jory Lange . "First, E. coli should never have been in the ground beef that the beef processor sold to the restaurants. E. coli O157:H7 is an adulterant and selling any food containing E. coli O157:H7 is against the law. Second, if the restaurants had just properly cooked the burgers, it would have killed the

E. coli bacteria before these bacteria ever had a chance to infect any restaurant patrons. Both the ground beef

processer who sold E. coli-tainted meat and the restaurants who failed to properly cook the burgers are responsible for this tragedy."

"We're here to help," says Anders Blewett . "For 40 years our Montana law firm has been dedicated to helping hardworking Montanans get back on their feet after serious personal injuries. We know how important compensation for medical bills and lost wages can be."

The Montana Department of Livestock announced that Lower Valley Processing in Kalispell, Montana, has "recalled all non-intact, raw products (e.g., ground meat products) produced from animals slaughtered on June 5, 2024, because they may be adulterated with Escherichia coli 0157:H7."



The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported that, "The following restaurants are associated with the 14 cases of reported illness in this outbreak: Gunsight Saloon; Hops Downtown Grill; Tamarack Brewing Company; the Lodge at Whitefish Lake; and Harbor Grille. Furthermore, based on information provided through case investigation, one individual has died after exposure to wagyu beef consumed at Harbor Grille."

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading food poisoning lawyers.



Hoyt & Blewett PLLC obtained the largest reported individual personal injury settlement in Montana history ($27 million) and 18 jury verdicts of over $1 million in Montana.

When food manufacturers cause E. coli outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable.

Jory Lange

with

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

is one of the United States' leading food poisoning lawyers successfully representing clients across the United States in food poisoning cases from E. coli, Salmonella, Shigella, Cyclospora, and Vibrio. Anders Blewett of Hoyt & Blewett PLLC has dedicated his entire practice to helping injured Montanans get back on their feet after serious personal injuries.

