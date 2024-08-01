Eaglebank Names Hetal Desai As New Chief Risk Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Desai joins EagleBank with strong background at large multinational banks and supporting female business leaders

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank (NASDAQ: EGBN), one of the largest community banks in the Washington, D.C. area, today announced it has hired Hetal Desai as Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Ms. Desai will support EagleBank's continued role as a trusted partner for clients and customers and play a pivotal role in managing risk for the as it enhances its lines of business.

Ms. Desai joins EagleBank with global expertise in risk management across top tier multinational financial institutions and also serves as a founding member of Chief's Boston Chapter, a private network built to drive women into positions of power and keep them there. Her expertise in risk identification and mitigation will ensure that EagleBank continues to remain well-positioned amidst current market conditions while also supporting the Bank's continued growth.

“The future of EagleBank lies in its commitment to Relationships FIRST and its ability to innovate and adapt to the market's changing needs,” said Hetal Desai.“I deeply admire this mission and look forward to working with the talented team at EagleBank to further enhance our risk management strategies and contribute to the Bank's bright future."

“As we continue to strengthen our foundation through strategic enhancements, we are pleased to welcome Hetal to EagleBank to further this mission,” said Susan Riel, President and CEO of EagleBank.“Her expertise and proven track record of risk management and mitigation will be instrumental as we work to advance these goals. We are confident that with Hetal on our team, we will maintain our position as the premier trusted banking partner in the region.”

EagleBank Contact

Vikki Kayne

Chief Marketing Officer

301.986.1800

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 12 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.