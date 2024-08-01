The Comfort Cub Continues Healing: Donates Hundreds Of Therapeutic Bears To Maui Fire Victims, Prepares For Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lahaina fire receive therapeutic, weighted teddy bears called Comfort Cubs from San Diego, CA nonprofit volunteers, and now they need more support to donate more cubs.

The Comfort Cub, decorated with Hawaiian flowers for Maui fire victims, on its way to help give weighted hugs to those suffering from Broken Heart Syndrome one year after the deadly fires.

Young students whose school burned down in the Lahaina fires sit together in a circle to hold a weighted therapeutic teddy bear called a Comfort Cub, from San Diego's The Comfort Cub nonprofit.

San Diego volunteers donated Comfort Cubs to Maui fire victims, aiding in grief recovery. Support needed to continue healing Broken Heart Syndrome globally.

- Marcella Johnson, Founder of The Comfort Cub, NonprofitSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the one-year anniversary of the devastating Maui, Hawaii fires approaches, on August 8th, The Comfort Cub , a nonprofit 501(c)(3), renowned for its therapeutic teddy bears, is gearing up to extend its healing deep touch therapy once again.Last August, in response to the tragedy that swept through Lahaina , The Comfort Cub donated 440 weighted bears to provide solace to victims, particularly children grappling with grief and trauma. 102 people were killed, in Lahaina and through The Comfort Cub's research, each weighted teddy bear touches at least three lives.The Comfort Cub's founder, Marcella Johnson, initiated the nonprofit in 2000 after experiencing her own profound loss. Her infant son, George, died the day he was born. Johnson's personal journey fuels the organization's commitment to comforting individuals experiencing the deep emotional and physical effects of trauma, including the scientifically recognized Broken Heart Syndrome, also known as Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy.People who grieve and experience severe trauma, like losing a loved one, or losing your home, can experience the physical symptoms of Broken Heart Syndrome, which can be deadly. Holding a weighted object helps release dopamine and serotonin, which are the "happy" hormones that help physically soothe our hearts and body pain. For Marcella, her weighted cub saved her life."Our mission is rooted in empathy and healing," said Marcella Johnson. "These bears are more than soft toys; they provide profound emotional support through their therapeutic weight and comforting presence in their weighted hug as you hold them, snuggle them and carry them with you."The Comfort Cub's impact extends far beyond Maui. With over 40,000 bears distributed nationwide, the nonprofit continues to receive requests from communities in need, including schools and hospitals seeking solace for their students and patients."We're honored to have helped so many individuals cope during their darkest moments," added Johnson. "As we approach the anniversary of the Maui fires, we are committed to expanding our efforts to help heal Broken Heart Syndrome in families affected by trauma."The Comfort Cub invites communities to join them in their mission. Financial support is crucial to sustain their operations and ensure that every request for a Comfort Cub can be fulfilled. Anyone can request one at no cost, but donations are needed. Donations can be made through their website, where individuals can also learn more about their impactful work and volunteer opportunities.The Comfort Cub supports everyone suffering from trauma and grief, including but not limited to victims of mass shootings, domestic violence, sexual violence, loss of a infant, child, adult child, suicide, loved ones, spouses, loss of a pet and a home. Most recently mental health clinics and therapists are requesting cases of Comfort Cubs for patients.For media inquiries or interview requests with The Comfort Cub ambassadors or recipients of The Comfort Cub, please contact Danica McAdam.Email: ...Cell: 818-388-1889About The Comfort Cub: Founded in 2000 in Encinitas, California, The Comfort Cub is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing therapeutic teddy bears to individuals experiencing profound loss or trauma. With over 40,000 bears distributed nationwide, touching over 120,000 lives, The Comfort Cub continues to expand its reach, bringing comfort and healing to those in need. For more information or to make a donation, visit .

Danica McAdam

The Comfort Cub

+1 818-388-1889

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

The Comfort Cub Founder's Story