Primus Partners Sets Up A Solutions Excellence Centre For Leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure For Nation Building And Global Showcase

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Primus Partners , India's leading management consulting firm announces the setting up of a solutions excellence centre in New Delhi. Set up as a 100 per cent subsidiary, Primus Partners Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the solution excellence centre is aimed at developing large-scale solutions leveraging India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) with a focus on improving lives and revolutionizing governance with the citizens at the heart. The new subsidiary aligns with the goals of the of India and its Digital India initiatives, committed to working in underserved areas to enhance digital adoption and support larger national initiatives.





According to the July 2024 report from India's G20 task force on Digital Public Infrastructure, India has achieved significant milestones in under a decade, including over 1.3 billion Aadhaar enrollments, 10 million daily e-KYC transactions, and 13 billion monthly UPI transactions. These Digital entablements have lifted millions out of poverty, providing new opportunities for education, health, and dignified livelihoods while granting bank account access to over 500 million individuals, including women and rural residents.





At the launch of the solution excellence centre, Davinder Sandhu, Chairman , said,“Under the vision laid out by Hon. PM for India's leadership in creating global DPI stack, Primus Partners offers to support governments create order out of chaos, reduce leakages, enable real-time data-backed decision-making, and visualize scenarios better to pursue the cause of holistic socio-economic progress. The firm will continue in its endeavor to support governments in their progress during Amrit Kaal.”





Nilaya Varma, Co-Founder and CEO , added,“Through our new subsidiary, we aim to develop state-of-the-art technology solutions, including a citizen-led beneficiary welfare & service delivery platform, foster sustainable growth via SDG investments, and digitize urban/rural local body operations for last-mile governance.”





Sameer Jain, CEO of the new subsidiary, expressed optimism, saying,“Governments and businesses are enthusiastically adopting DPI to enhance public service delivery and boost productivity. With the Union Budget 2024 proposal to develop DPI applications at a population scale, the launch of Primus Partners Solutions is opportune. Our new services, 'Digital in DNA', will augment Digital Bharat, leveraging our expertise in DPI projects and commitment to innovation and excellence.”





Primus Partners Solutions will be strongly supported by over 300 consultants, experts and advisors across sectors such as health, urban development, infrastructure, technology, aerospace, citizen services, and e-governance. Further, the firm plans to take its DPI solutions to Global South countries in Africa and the ASEAN region.





