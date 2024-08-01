Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Making Solar Energy Affordable And Accessible By Making The Process Easy And Seamless

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Correlate Energy, a publicly traded distributed solutions company, has made clean energy adoption as easy and as seamless as possible for the worldwide business community

Doing so has allowed it to make a name for itself and carve out a decent share in the growing energy space With the global solar capacity set to reach 5.1 TW by 2028, Correlate is positioning itself strategically to tap this growth by making the transition easier and more affordable

According to Solar Power Europe, it is projected that in 2024, global solar capacity will reach 2.2 TW, up from 1.6 TW in 2023. It is further projected that in 2028, this number will hit 5.1 TW, mainly aided by the dropping cost of solar panels and associated costs linked to their installation. In addition, the growing positive reception of renewable energy by the masses is resulting in a growth in the adoption of solar energy, a trend that is set to continue as time progresses ( ).

One company that looks to capitalize on this trend is Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. With its unique market positioning, Correlate facilitating the global...

