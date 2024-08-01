Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Technology Delivers Needed Solution To World's Growing Domestic Violence Prevention Concerns
SuperCom Ltd. is an electronic monitoring solutions company working with governments and justice system officials to promote public safety through the secure tracking of suspects and convicted offenders
SuperCom has a particular interest in seeing tools in its PureSecurity Suite platform devoted to protecting victims of DV (domestic violence) by tracking offenders and thereby enforcing court-issued protective orders
The quality of SuperCom's technology and related services has bolstered its reputation, helping it to secure an additional $11 million in new contract revenue during the past few months
Electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology is finding a place as a significant and accessible solution for preventing domestic violence.
A recent fact sheet from StalkingAwareness ( ) shows a particular need for enforcing protective orders worldwide to prevent stalking and associated DV. The report shows that 74 percent of those individuals who are stalked by a“former intimate partner” indicated that they had...
