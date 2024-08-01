Cryptonewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp (BLQC) Announces 'Transformative Milestone' In Key Shift To AI, HPC Sectors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) ,a leading Texas-based and infrastructure company, is making a strategic pivot from to artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven data storage and high-performance computing (“HPC”). According to the company, the transition is designed to reduce operating costs, boost revenue and maximize return on (“ROI”); the move also addresses challenges faced by the market, including high energy consumption and volatility. As BlockQuarry seamlessly integrates AI technologies into its operations, the company expects to optimize energy usage and increase productivity. The company noted that its advanced infrastructure will support the seamless integration of AI and HPC technologies and that its state-of-the-art data centers are equipped to handle the high demands of AI and HPC workloads, establishing a strong foundation for future growth and innovation.“Our strategic shift towards AI and HPC is a transformative milestone for BlockQuarry,” said BlockQuarry chair Alonzo Pierce in the press release.“This transition will enable us to lower operating costs, increase revenue and achieve a higher return on investment. We are positioning BlockQuarry for sustained long-term success in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.”

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data-storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence (“AI”). For more information about the company, visit .

