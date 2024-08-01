Kenneth & Maria Fishel Host VIP Pre-Polo Reception In Support Of Opera Italiana Is In The Air

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Opera Italiana is in the air Logo

Maria Natale, Alvise Casellati, Kenneth Fishel, Maria Fishel (Photo credit: Andrew Werner Photography)

Maria Fishel, Alvise Casellati (Photo credit: VITALPhoto NYC)

Opera Performer (Photo credit: Andrew Werner Photography)

Atmosphere (Photo credit: VITALPhoto NYC)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maria and Kenneth Fishel welcomed guests to their Bridgehampton, NY estate for an exclusive Pre-Polo VIP reception in support of the Opera Italiana is in the Air to be held Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 at Bandshell Plaza in Central Park, New York City.Opera Italiana is collaborating with Juilliard Pre College and is active in music therapy through programs with Memorial Sloan Kettering and Children's National Hospital. The previous Opera Italiana performance in Washington DC at the Lincoln Memorial attracted near 10,000 people who gave a standing ovation to the event.Guests mingled at the Fishel's soiree and met Founder & Music Director Alvise Casellati and were serenaded by Opera soprano, Maria Natale whose performance enraptured guests leading to two encores prior to watching the second of two annual Polo Hamptons Polo at the Fishel's field.Notable attendees included: Kenneth Fishel, Maria Fishel, Alvise Casellati, Maria Natale, Julie Auclair, Alexandra Fishel, and Bradley Fishel.About Maria and Kenneth Fishel:Maria and her husband and company CEO, Kenneth Fishel, run Renaissance Properties, a family-run New York based real estate organization. The luxury real estate agency has distinguished itself as one of New York's premier family-owned real estate firms for over a half a century. With over one million square feet of prime commercial and luxury residential space in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Florida, Renaissance prides itself on bringing the highest level of comfort and modern technology within the most elegant build-outs; which provide the best living spaces and the fastest services to all of its tenants.Aside from providing people the best locations to work and live, Maria is a prominent socialite, arts patron and philanthropist who works to positively impact the lives of others. Maria and Kenneth are dedicated to charitable giving through numerous arts, animal rights, health-related, and civic improvement causes. Since 2009, the Fishels have been strong supporters of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), where they have been instrumental in raising funds to help minimize and eradicate the scourges of cancer.A longtime staple of the Hamptons, the Fishel's have also hosted three of the tennis matches for the Charles Evans ProAM Tournament as part of the Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) benefit at their 16-acre estate in Bridgehampton, New York. Among some of the other charities they have been involved in are Chabad Center for Jewish Life, Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, The PAW Project, NoHo Business Improvement District and the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund. Kenneth serves on the boards of SWCRF, Community Housing Improvement Corporation and Noho New York Business Improvement District.When Maria is not indulging her passion for the arts by attending lectures in art history, music and literature at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she is a committee member, major fundraiser and chair of events for the SWCRF, and their annual Hamptons Happening. For more information, visit:About Opera Italiana:Opera Italiana is in the Air is a visionary initiative dedicated to celebrating the beauty and diversity of Italian opera while reimagining its role in contemporary culture. Maestro Alvise Casellati seeks to inspire a new generation of opera lovers and redefine its role in the future of classical music. In 2023, UNESCO, the cultural agency of the United Nations, added Italian Opera Singing to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list for protected status. For more information please visit,I : @operaitalianaisintheair | F: operaitalianaisintheair | Y: @operaitalianaisintheair9272

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram