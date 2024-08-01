Mullins Law Group PLLC Announces Office Relocation To L St. NW, Washington, DC, On August 1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DC Metro Railroad Attorneys Mullins Law Group

- WIlliam MullinsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mullins Law Group PLLC, a leading and railroad law firm in the DC Metro area, is pleased to announce its upcoming relocation to a new office on August 1st. The new address will be 2001 L St. NW, Suite 720, Washington, DC, offering improved facilities and a more accessible location for their clients.With over 24 years of experience in the transportation industry, William Mullins, recognized as A Best Lawyer by U.S. News & World Report and as one of the top transportation lawyers in D.C., leads the Mullins Law Group. Known for his instrumental role in creating the first U.S.-Mexico private rail system and the first transcontinental railroad between Canada and Mexico, Mullins brings unparalleled expertise to the firm.Mullins Law Group specializes in assisting transportation organizations to overcome legal obstacles, manage risk, and seize growth opportunities in the 21st century. Their comprehensive services, including contract drafting, regulatory compliance, negotiations, and grant writing, are designed to support their clients at both state and federal levels, including the STB, DOT, and DOJ. They also provide counsel to trucking companies, focusing on tax issues and regulatory compliance before relevant agencies.“Transportation is future-oriented, and we strive to keep our clients ahead of the curve,” said William Mullins.“Our new location will expand our ability to serve clients efficiently and effectively, ensuring they receive the best legal support possible.”This move represents a significant step forward for Mullins Law Group PLLC, aligning with their mission to provide unparalleled legal support to the transportation industry. The team is eager to begin this new chapter and continue delivering exceptional service from their new, conveniently located office. They look forward to welcoming clients to 2001 L St. NW, Suite 720, and demonstrating their ongoing commitment to excellence and client success.About Mullins Law Group PLLCMullins Law Group PLLC specializes in transportation and railroad law, providing expert legal services to help transportation organizations navigate complex legal landscapes. With a focus on contracts, regulatory compliance, negotiations, and grant writing, the firm supports clients in achieving their business objectives while ensuring regulatory adherence.

